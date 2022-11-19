Read full article on original website
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
Role of Ric Flair Cast in A24’s The Iron Claw
– The Iron Claw has found its Ric Flair. Deadline reports that the role of wrestling legend and icon Ric Flair has been cast for A24’s upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Actor Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Deuce) has been cast in the role of the WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
AEW Talents Reportedly Still Skeptical Regarding CM Punk & Tony Khan’s Claims on Colt Cabana
– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan defended Colt Cabana being booked to face Chris Jericho in an ROH World Title Challenge on AEW Dynamite during a media scrum on Saturday night following AEW Full Gear 2022. Khan denied past rumors that former AEW World Champion CM Punk was the reason Colt Cabana had been taken off AEW TV. Punk recently had a falling out with AEW stemming from comments he made during a media scrum following AEW All Out in September and a backstage incident after the scrum involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Dave Meltzer addressed Tony Khan’s AEW Full comments during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
Notes on Live Attendance & Gate for AEW Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys
– Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com has more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced early yesterday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending TV Return
A new report has details on a WWE star potentially returning to TV soon. Fightful reports that as of last week, Becky Lynch was expected to make her return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has kept her out since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch was unable to...
WrestleMania 43 Reportedly Potentially Coming to Nashville
WrestleMania could be on its way to Nashville in 2027, according to a new report. The Tenneseean reports that according to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon, there is a verbal commitment for WWE to host what would be WrestleMania 43 in the city if it builds a proposed enclosed stadium.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results 11.20.22: Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Crowned
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over took place on Sunday morning, with the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena, below courtesy of Fightful:. * Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd &...
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Various News: WCCW Featured on Tonight’s Tales From the Territories, New CZW Compilation PPVs for November
– A new episode of VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories debuts tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode is showcased World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW):. “WCCW was a pioneering promotion overseen by the legendary Fritz Von Erich, who turned all five of his sons into megastars while running wild shows at the Dallas Sportatorium.”
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.22.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re on the way to Deadline and that means we need to add some people to the card. There are five spots each for the Iron Survivor matches and all of them need to be filled. Other than that, we could use some matches of any kind and that is where we probably start tonight. Let’s get to it.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown Moved to FS1 Due to PAC-12 Championship
– According to PWInsider, the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 instead of the regular FOX Network due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 pm EST that night. Replays will be shown on FS1 at 10:00 pm and midnight thereafter.
Note on The Undertaker 1 deadMan Show Tickets, Undertaker Attending Survivor Series
– PWInsider reports that WWE Presents Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show on Friday, November 25 in Boston, Massachusetts before Survivor Series still has limited tickets left. Also, PWInsider notes that The Undertaker is expected to be backstage the following night for the premium live event. The Undertaker made his WWE...
CJ Perry Says She’s Playing An Undertaker-Inspired Character In Upcoming Film
CJ Perry has a lot of projects coming up, and she says one of them is a film role that was inspired by The Undertaker. During her conversation with Wrestling Inc, the former Lana was asked about any upcoming projects that she can talk about and she teased the film, which is being released through Paramount and sees her playing an assassin. You can check out some highlights below:
