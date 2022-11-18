Read full article on original website
Focused on Mississippi: Alvis Christmas Village
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mississippi. One of my favorite Christmas displays just went up at the Caboose in Madison. The Alvis Christmas Village. This is the 50th anniversary of the village being set up for the holidays. It grew building by building, year by year starting […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Rankin County man
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Joe Causey of Pearl. Causey, 69, is described as a black male, five foot six inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Sunday, November 20, at about 3:00 p.m. in the 500 […]
Teen found dead near fiery crash in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old is dead following a fiery crash that happened on Northside Drive in Jackson, Mississippi Sunday. Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Capitol police responded to a call about a carjacking near Arlington Street in Jackson. Officers were told two armed males carjacked two victims and […]
Water giveaway held in Jackson ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and WRBJ 97.7 are helping to get clean water to people. Stokes, State Representative Debra Gibbs and 97.7 staff were handing out water Saturday on Bailey Avenue. The radio station was able to gather more than 100 pallets of water from donations made by other radio […]
The Springs Church of Collins fed more than 300 people
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Springs Church filled bellies and hearts Sunday afternoon, traveling from Collins to Hattiesburg and spreading fellowship and faith. Feeding the spiritual, mental and physical is the goal at The Springs Church of Collins. Leadership groups prayed before heading to service others. “Dear heavenly father,” said...
O so good — Mississippi company selected for coveted Oprah list for second year in a row.
For two years in a row, a Mississippi soap company has landed on Oprah Winfrey’s annual holiday list of favorite things. Of the 104 gift items recommended by Winfrey — a list that business owners across the world dream of making — Leisha Pickering’s soap and bath bomb company Musee Bath has made the list not one but two times.
Warehouse catches fire on S. Jefferson Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a warehouse in Jackson on Saturday, November 19. Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the fire started at the warehouse around 9:30 p.m. near South Jefferson and South streets. There were many tires in the building, which prevented firefighters from being able to quickly put […]
Jacques’ announces new location in Vicksburg
On Tuesday, Jacques’ announced they have found a new location and are getting it prepared quickly so they may announce an opening date. “We officially have a new location!!! We are getting it done as quickly as possible! Thank you so much to all our loyal customers who have supported us!! We will update as soon as we know what our re-opening date is!!!!“
Woman convicted of running down, killing romantic rival
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman has been convicted of murder after running down a romantic rival who died after spending two years in a coma. Brittany Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chornell Mayfield. The two women had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a "mutual love interest" that ended with Carter running over Mayfield with an SUV, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II.
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
Mississippi Department of Transportation receives $4M to help widen Lakeland Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
Man arrested for fatal shooting during Yazoo County dice game
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
Jackson City Council votes to reopen investigation into former employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office […]
2021 Jackson triple homicide remains unsolved
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A shooting in Jackson that left three men dead in 2021 remains unsolved. Jackson police found three men dead at a home at 2635 Pinebrook Drive on April 16, 2021. They had each suffered gunshot wounds. Two of the men were found inside the home and one was found outside. Investigators […]
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
CFD: Fire at Collins restaurant determined accidental, unintentional
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Upon completion of an on-scene investigation, the cause of fire at a locally owned restaurant has been determined to be none-suspicious, according to the Collins Fire Department. Personnel with both the City of Collins Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office worked together during...
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
Fire breaks out at abandoned Jackson motel
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned motel on Friday, November 18. The fire happened at Hotel O on Highway 80 near Ellis Avenue. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department said there weren’t any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Clinton businessman pleads guilty to seven felony counts tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton businessman tied to a Hinds County election grant embezzlement scheme has pleaded guilty to seven felony counts. On Monday, Cedric Cornelius entered his plea in Hinds County Circuit Court. He faces up to 40 years behind bars and $60,000 in fines and will be...
Disturbance Reports in Leake County
7:14 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from a business at the intersection of East Water St and South Van Buren St reporting that a man threw a large rock at the building. The man was located and taken into custody. 8:10 a.m. – Leake Deputies were...
