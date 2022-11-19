Read full article on original website
Macon man arrested 8 days after leading Twiggs officers on chase
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who ran away from a traffic stop in Twiggs County last week is now in custody. 38-year-old Ashley Wade Brown faces more than a dozen charges, according to Twiggs County Chief Deputy Buddy Long. Long says that on November 14, a Twiggs...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding group of teens connected to three Macon car thefts
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three cars stolen overnight beginning on Monday. The first happened in the parking lot of the Reliance Food Mart on 3590 Napier Avenue just before 9 p.m. A silver 2014 Dodge Avenger was taken at gun point by four boys.
Missing in Georgia: Deputies say teenage boy never returned home from school
MANSFIELD, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Deputies in Georgia are asking the public for help to find a missing teenage boy. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Mason Stokes, 17, never returned home from school on Thursday, November 17. Mason is described as 5 feet 10...
2 shot at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
Macon man still looking for answers to father's unsolved murder 5 years later
Five years ago, a Macon man was gunned down in a robbery in his own home in west Bibb County. The family is still looking for justice on who killed Michael Baxley.
'My life changed that day. It will never be the same': Murder of Michael Baxley still unsolved after 5 years
MACON, Ga. — Five years ago, a Macon man was gunned down in a robbery in his own home in west Bibb County. The family is still looking for justice on who killed Michael Baxley. 13WMAZ staff member Justin Baxley is still looking for justice for his father. On...
Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
Georgia man accused reaching through Wendy’s drive-thru window, stealing cash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County man is arrested after police say he stole money from a Wendy’s drive-thru. Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF reported that Sandersville police responded to Wendy’s restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Monday night about a robbery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Bibb County Deputies want your help identifying auto theft suspects
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a group of juveniles suspected of stealing three cars in Macon. The first car, a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger, was taken at gunpoint by four male juveniles in the parking lot of Reliance Food Mart on Napier Avenue just before 9:00 Monday night.
Teen seen with gun in school carpool line arrested after being held at gunpoint by homeowner
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was held at gunpoint by a homeowner until deputies arrived and arrested him for having a gun in a school zone, deputies say. The arrest happened late Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Bibb County...
Bibb County Schools still investigating why 17-year-old had rifle on Westside High School campus
MACON, Ga. — More information has come to light about the manhunt that took place Wednesday at Westside High School in Bibb County. When school was dismissed in the afternoon, a campus officer saw a gun inside a car in the pickup line. Police chased the suspect, but it...
A suspect was arrested in death of man in Sparta
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)- A 20 year old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 39 year old man. Authorities say they arrested Treyvion Crayton in relation to the death of Robert May III. Officials have released about the shooting so far:. Saturday a call came in to the...
Families enjoy free movies at Peach County libraries
MACON, Ga. — In Fort Valley, you and the family can watch some movies for free. Peach County public libraries are teaming up to give families something to do for the holidays. Lesley Marise-Labonte attends Fort Valley Middle School. She and her family went to the Thomas Public Library...
Woman dies after wreck in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
‘All I can say is I’m heartbroken’: Family remembers 18-year-old shot, killed in Kroger parking lot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The victim’s family told Channel 2 Action News they have no idea why their loved one was targeted in a Kroger parking lot. Henry County police have identified the accused shooter as 18-year-old Omarion Thomas. Family and friends of 18-year-old Nikeem Hargrove got emotional...
Bibb County Campus Police make arrest after Westside gun incident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools say the person at the center of school lockdowns at Westside High and Weaver Middle Schools on Wednesday is in custody. The district says Bibb County Campus Police arrested Zyon Hardwick and charged him with: carrying weapons within school safety, zones, at school functions, or on school property, criminal street gang activity, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 yoa – 1st offense.
UPDATE: Teen who prompted manhunt after Westside gun incident held at gunpoint by homeowner
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that the teenager taken into custody Wednesday was held at gunpoint by a homeowner after prompting a manhunt by multiple agencies that included the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia State Patrol.
17-year-old arrested in Macon manhunt identified, accused of previously bringing gun to Westside
MACON, Ga. — Warrants issued by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who led several law enforcement agencies on a nearly five-hour manhunt. 17-year-old Z’yon Rahquez Hardwick was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and criminal street gang activity. He is...
Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon. The dinners are free, and they're...
