Macon, GA

41nbc.com

2 shot at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Two shot at Manchester at Wesleyan in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Two people are in stable condition after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say it happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11 a.m. A man and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Deputies want your help identifying auto theft suspects

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in identifying a group of juveniles suspected of stealing three cars in Macon. The first car, a silver 2014 Dodge Avenger, was taken at gunpoint by four male juveniles in the parking lot of Reliance Food Mart on Napier Avenue just before 9:00 Monday night.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A suspect was arrested in death of man in Sparta

SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)- A 20 year old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 39 year old man. Authorities say they arrested Treyvion Crayton in relation to the death of Robert May III. Officials have released about the shooting so far:. Saturday a call came in to the...
SPARTA, GA
13WMAZ

Families enjoy free movies at Peach County libraries

MACON, Ga. — In Fort Valley, you and the family can watch some movies for free. Peach County public libraries are teaming up to give families something to do for the holidays. Lesley Marise-Labonte attends Fort Valley Middle School. She and her family went to the Thomas Public Library...
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

Woman dies after wreck in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died on Tuesday afternoon after a wreck in Jones County, according to the sheriff's office. They said it happened around 4 p.m. at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County. The sheriff's office says 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County lost...
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Campus Police make arrest after Westside gun incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools say the person at the center of school lockdowns at Westside High and Weaver Middle Schools on Wednesday is in custody. The district says Bibb County Campus Police arrested Zyon Hardwick and charged him with: carrying weapons within school safety, zones, at school functions, or on school property, criminal street gang activity, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 yoa – 1st offense.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Teen who prompted manhunt after Westside gun incident held at gunpoint by homeowner

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that the teenager taken into custody Wednesday was held at gunpoint by a homeowner after prompting a manhunt by multiple agencies that included the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia State Patrol.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving

MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon. The dinners are free, and they're...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

