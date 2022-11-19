ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Brophy College Preparatory football team will have a game with Red Mountain High School on November 18, 2022, 18:00:00.

Brophy College Preparatory
Red Mountain High School
November 18, 2022
18:00:00
2022 AIA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

queencreeksuntimes.com

EHS Firebirds move on to state football championship

Excitement is in the air as the Eastmark High School football team is headed to the state championship, representing the Queen Creek Unified School District, after the No. 2 seeded Firebirds beat the No. 3 seeded Lions from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 45 to 10, in the 3A semifinal playoffs yesterday, Nov. 19, at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
MESA, AZ
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech travels to Arizona to face No. 1 team in the country

PHOENIX – The Montana Tech Orediggers will look to keep their undefeated season alive as they travel to Phoenix, Arizona this weekend for a pair of games. Tech defeated Lewis-Clark State and Dickinson State this past weekend to extend their record to 6-0 on the young season. The team has been clicking so far, defeating all of their opponents by eight or more points.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0

Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona school district approves 4-day school week

A school district west of Phoenix has agreed to move to a four-day school week after months of research and community feedback. In a news release from Liberty Elementary School District (LESD) on Nov. 14, it was announced the district that serves more than 4,500 students in Buckeye and Goodyear will shorten its school week.
GOODYEAR, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Peoria adopts code and design updates to save water

As part of the City of Peoria’s commitment to the Principles of Sound Water Management and smart growth, Mayor and Council recently adopted updates to Peoria’s Landscape Code and Community Design Guidelines to save water and further reduce water usage. These targeted and practical modifications are intended to have a measurable impact on water savings, while maintaining the high-quality development standards that define Peoria.
PEORIA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Emergency, specialty veterinary center opening in Queen Creek

Arizona Regional, Intensive Care, Specialty & Emergency (ARISE) Veterinary Center has completed its new, two-story, 33,000-square-foot veterinary facility at the southeast corner of Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads, within the Heritage Town Square commercial center. ARISE Veterinary Center’s specialists, veterinarians and support staff will begin treating cats and dogs on Thursday,...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Christmas & Holiday Spectacular coming to Bell Bank Park in Mesa

PHOENIX — The first Pratt Brothers Christmas & Holiday Spectacular is coming to Mesa’s Bell Bank Park this weekend as the holiday season marches on. The event aims to create an immersive holiday walk-thru experience in the East Valley with light shows, live entertainment, pyrotechnics, cookie-making and meet-and-greets with Santa.
MESA, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Local gift shopping at The Thumb in Scottsdale

Enjoy holiday gift shopping at gas station/car wash, The Thumb in Scottsdale, which has a gift shop boutique featuring lots of adorable Christmas items and Arizona-specific merchandise. The Thumb is a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is best known for its award-winning barbecue, bakery, car wash and service, beautiful artisan gift...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Let These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Do The Cooking This Thanksgiving

We are midway through November and that means family, friends, and of course, Thanksgiving. Get ready to sit back, relax, and let Phoenix restaurants take care of your dining needs. Check out these 10 Thanksgiving Phoenix restaurant deals. CIELO. 13225 North Eagle Ridge Drive, Scottsdale. 480-333-1880. Want to spend Thanksgiving...
PHOENIX, AZ
