Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Shocking Ride Wait Times
Disney has been through a lot of major changes recently, including replacing Bob Chapek with the new(ish) CEO Bob Iger. But there are lots of smaller changes happening every day in the Disney World theme parks!. Come along with us to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to see what’s changed in this...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why December 8th Is Such a Big Deal in Disney World
There’s a very important date coming up that you need to remember if you’re a Disney World fan. Mark your calendar for December 8th. Why, you may ask? There are a few major changes that go into effect on that day that could have a BIG impact on your upcoming Disney vacation. If you’re planning to visit Disney World on or after December 8th, you need to know about these updates!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s New Invention Is “Never Before Seen in Theme or Amusement Parks”
Could a NEW kind of roller coaster be coming to Disney World soon?. We’ve seen Disney use many different kinds of ride designs, like trackless vehicles (think Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway), 360-degree ride vehicles (like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind), water rides (like Pirates of the Caribbean), omnimover dark rides (like Haunted Mansion), and classic coasters (like Rockin’ Roller Coaster). So what’s the next big thing coming to Disney World rides? We might have a BIG clue.
disneyfoodblog.com
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Has Officially SOLD OUT in Disney World
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is BACK in full force and we’re lovin’ every minute of it!. This festive holiday event features special eats and drinks, entertainment, characters, and more. We were at the very first night of the party and brought you along with us for it, too! If you wanted to attend this year’s party, we hope you’ve already bought your tickets as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is completely SOLD OUT!
disneyfoodblog.com
Beat the Black Friday Rush With These Amazon Best Sellers On Sale
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you have a big family or a lot of friends to buy gifts for you might be staring down a monstrous list without knowing what to do!. With...
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Announces Kareem Daniel, a Lieutenant of Bob Chapek, Is Leaving Disney
With Bob Iger’s return as the Disney CEO, many are expecting a major shakeup when it comes to executives at The Walt Disney Company. Now, we’ve seen one of the first moves that Iger is making to adjust leadership and reshape the company into his own vision. According...
disneyfoodblog.com
7 Big Challenges Bob Iger Will Face as Disney’s New CEO
Bob Iger is back as Disney’s CEO after Bob Chapek stepped down. Disney fans, investors, and shareholders all have high expectations for this shift in leadership, and Iger’s near-hero status to those groups might make his return more difficult than some expect. After disappointing streaming results in the...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret to Getting FREE Breakfast for an ENTIRE Year From Denny’s!
We’ve been keeping up with all the Black Friday deals so you’re ready to hit the ground running this Friday! You can find deals at Costco, Disney (of course), and more, but what about Denny’s? If you’re surprised, shake it off quickly and get ready for one of the BEST Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
Check Out the GIGANTIC Christmas Tree That Just Popped Up at Disney’s Fanciest Hotel
It’s the most wonderful time of the year around Disney World. All the parks have been decked out with festive decorations, and throughout the resorts, you’ll find quite a few gingerbread displays that will knock your socks off. But, gingerbread displays aren’t the only decorations in the resorts that are wowing guests — the Christmas tree has finally arrived at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa!
disneyfoodblog.com
Bob Iger Is Back at Disney. Here’s What Can Change (and What Won’t).
Wall Street has shown its instant approval today for the moves The Walt Disney Company made on Sunday night — replacing Disney CEO Bob Chapek with former CEO Bob Iger. Disney stock jumped up in the early morning, pre-trading hours. Disney fans on social media are also speaking loudly in approval of the change.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You’ll Want To Be in Magic Kingdom on December 23rd
A major change is coming soon to Magic Kingdom for the holiday season!. Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has been going on for a while now, and this event includes Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade. The parade features Mickey and Minnie (of course), lots of iconic Disney characters, and Santa Claus and his reindeer! Usually this parade only runs during the after-hours party, but soon it’ll run during the day as well.
disneyfoodblog.com
2023 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival
The EPCOT Food & Wine Festival is an annual celebration of global cuisine in Disney World. The dates for the 2023 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival will be announced in 2023. As we await dates and information for the 2023 Food and Wine Festival, you can find our 2022 coverage below for your future planning reference!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: The Crowds & Wait Times are Making Us Cringe in Disney World
It’s almost Thanksgiving — Can you believe it?!. The year is flying by, and even though there are holiday decorations up and a Christmas party is happening in Disney World, Turkey Day has still yet to come. Thanksgiving usually brings out a LOT of people to the theme parks for the holiday, and we’re already starting to see that happening, because the crowds in Disney World this week are BIG!
disneyfoodblog.com
WARNING: Disney World’s NEW Minnie Ears Are CHEAPER Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Minnie and Mickey ears — we know ’em, we love ’em, we can’t get enough of ’em!. And it’s a good thing, because Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
WHY Disney Raised Genie+ Prices and How To AVOID Paying More
Skipping the line at Disney World rides is now more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still ways to save!. Genie+ is the new(ish) way to bypass the standby lines at many Disney World rides and hop into the Lightning Lane instead, which means you’ll spend less time waiting in line. When the system was introduced in October 2021, it started out at $15 per person, per day in Disney World and $20 per person, per day in Disneyland. Recently Disney announced some major price increases for both resorts. So WHY did Disney up the price, and how can you avoid paying extra?
disneyfoodblog.com
Exciting PROGRESS on TRON and the Train Spotted in Disney World This Week!
It’s been a BIG week for Disney announcements. We learned that both Annual Pass and park ticket prices would be going up — with the latter now being subject to surge pricing. Not only that, but Disney also revealed a new dining cancelation policy across the parks as well. The news doesn’t stop there, though, because it’s time for another look at the biggest construction updates from around Disney World!
disneyfoodblog.com
Save Up to 50% On Flights Right NOW! Here’s How!
The holiday season is a big time for spending, so saving some cash wherever you can is definitely important. That’s why we keep our eyes peeled for deals that can help you out! We like to keep up with all of the Disney deals and discounts, as well as any important sales on Disney merchandise. And, you already know that we’ve got some great Black Friday deals picked out for ya! But, what about those more expensive purchases you make around the holidays, like airplane tickets? Well, a new deal could help you save BIG on those, too!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: A Popular Ride Is Returning to Disneyland Resort for a Limited Time!
Disney just announced the DATES for 2 festivals that will return to Disneyland in 2023!. The Lunar New Year festival will be from January 20th through February 15th, 2023. And the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place from March 3rd through April 25th, 2023. During the Food & Wine Festival, one popular attraction will be returning for a limited time!
disneyfoodblog.com
Where You Can Learn to Draw ‘Zootopia’ Characters in Disney World
There’s a seriously underrated activity you can do in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. If you’ve never taken the Wildlife Express to Rafiki’s Planet Watch and Conservation Station, you’re missing out on a lot of fun. Not only can you pet animals there, but you can also watch Disney veterinarians at work WITH animals. On top of all that, you can also learn to draw Disney characters — and now three new characters are available in those classes.
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Light Show Will Debut in EPCOT For the Festival of the Holidays
It’s almost time for EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, which kicks off on November 25th, 2022!. The festival will bring all kinds of holiday fun to EPCOT, including tons of food, entertainment, merchandise, and more, and a NEW light show will be making its debut at Spaceship Earth!
Comments / 0