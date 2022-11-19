ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dansby Swanson’s likeliest free agency landing spots, revealed

Dansby Swanson is one of four premier shortstops available in MLB free agency this offseason. With rumors swirling in reference to each of their potential destinations, MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently revealed Swanson’s likeliest free agency landing spots, per MLB.com. Feinsand listed the Braves, Dodgers, Phillies, Red Sox, Marlins, and Giants as the top suitors […] The post Dansby Swanson’s likeliest free agency landing spots, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees could create a super-rotation by signing one star free agent pitcher

The New York Yankees aren’t losing too many pieces in their starting rotation, aside from Jameson Taillon, who served a decent role as a back-end option this past season. The Yankees haven’t been connected much to Taillon regarding a possible contract extension, even after recording a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings. Taillon is a low strikeout pitcher, though, whereas the Yankees prefer a bit more velocity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Tigers open for business on reliever trade market

The Detroit Tigers have a decision to make this offseason. They can either continue the aggression they showed in free agency last year and try to build a contender, or they can opt to start selling. If they opt to sell, Detroit has a number of notable bullpen pieces that will draw attention from around […] The post Tigers open for business on reliever trade market appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge

Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy