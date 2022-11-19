ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epvl0_0jGPTI1C00

NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges.

Bridges , a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her children. Bridges also received a felony charge of child abuse.

Recently, Bridges pled no contest to the felony domestic violence charge. He was sentenced to three years of probation. Just as we’ve seen with Deshaun Watson , a lack of legal issues will cause teams to probe interest. Seemingly, that is what happened here too. NBA insider Shams Charania reported Friday that several teams have monitored the situation around him.

Said Charania , “I’m told there are several teams including the Lakers and Pistons that are monitoring the situation.”

The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons are among the worst teams in the NBA this season. They’ve combined for six wins and neither has won a road game. It’s anyone’s guess what they’d have to gain by acquiring Bridges at this point. He scored 20.2 points per game in a breakout season last year, but wilted all of his goodwill away with this case.

Interest in Bridges should, unfortunately, come as no surprise even after his incident.

[ The Rally ]

The post Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up

One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
The Comeback

Michigan player accidentally reveals absolutely massive news

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines got hit with some absolutely horrible news when star running back Blake Corum left the game with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter of the team’s narrow win over the Illinois Fighting Illini. Though Blake Corum did return to the game in the second half, he took Read more... The post Michigan player accidentally reveals absolutely massive news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible

The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
BlueDevilCountry

NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

The Comeback

9K+
Followers
272
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy