Lakers, Pistons monitoring Miles Bridges situation

NBA teams reportedly have monitored the ongoing situation with Miles Bridges.

Bridges , a former standout at Michigan State, has been in the news for insidious reasons. The Charlotte Hornets forward was charged with three felony charges, including domestic violence in the summer. His wife, Mychelle Johnson, accused him of allegedly attacking her in front of her children. Bridges also received a felony charge of child abuse.

Recently, Bridges pled no contest to the felony domestic violence charge. He was sentenced to three years of probation. Just as we’ve seen with Deshaun Watson , a lack of legal issues will cause teams to probe interest. Seemingly, that is what happened here too. NBA insider Shams Charania reported Friday that several teams have monitored the situation around him.

Said Charania , “I’m told there are several teams including the Lakers and Pistons that are monitoring the situation.”

The Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons are among the worst teams in the NBA this season. They’ve combined for six wins and neither has won a road game. It’s anyone’s guess what they’d have to gain by acquiring Bridges at this point. He scored 20.2 points per game in a breakout season last year, but wilted all of his goodwill away with this case.

Interest in Bridges should, unfortunately, come as no surprise even after his incident.

