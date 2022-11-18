Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Day in History: November 22William Saint ValDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
ERX-41: The miracle cure for cancer?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jennifer Franz, adult services librarian in Coppell
Jennifer Franz serves as the adult services librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. Franz has wanted to be a librarian ever since she was a kid, but didn’t know how to get started until she applied to the library school at Louisiana State University and has been doing it ever since.
starlocalmedia.com
Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center will address city’s growth through partnership with the community
Preliminary work recently began on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center, which will serve as a joining central fire station and police department for the city of Lewisville. The building will be named for Fire Chief Timothy Tittle and Police Chief Steve McFadden in honor of their many years of...
starlocalmedia.com
Local activities, holiday events scheduled in Coppell and the surrounding communities for the week of Nov. 20
There are a variety of activities to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week with festivals, learning opportunities and more scheduled. Take a look at the top five things for activities in the Coppell Gazette for the week of Nov. 20. The Great Migration Challenge.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney to begin renovations for the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch
After opening in 2005 and hosting a multitude of games, the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch is about to get an upgrade. This month, McKinney will kick off phase one of renovations to the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch, a project that Parks and Recreation Director Michael Kowski said will open the door to more use and more national tournament visits.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Jason Salsbury, a highly involved Little Elm community member
Jason Salsbury is the newly appointed Vice Chair of Keep Little Elm Beautiful (KELB) and stays involved in the community through Keep Little Elm Beautiful, the newly established Little Elm Veterans Committee, and actively searching for volunteer opportunities. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Fall festivities, holiday events scheduled in The Leader communities for the week of Nov. 20
Several events in Carrollton and Lewisville are focused on the holidays and the fall weather, encouraging residents to celebrate with family and loved ones. Take a look at the top five things to do in The Leader communities the week of Nov. 20:. Thanksgiving movie night.
starlocalmedia.com
Lights, art installations, runs and more: See what's happening in Plano the week of Nov. 20
Here are five things to do in Plano the week of Nov. 20.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Ebun Ekunwe, retired medical doctor turned business owner
Ebun Ekunwe is a retired medical doctor in Carrollton who started a business to participate in the contribution toward cancer prevention. When not working, Ekunwe can be found volunteering as a pastor, reading, gardening, cooking or walking. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Celebration of life for former Allen city secretary slated for Nov. 27
Known for her warm smile, Judy Lynn Morrison served as a stalwart employee at Allen City Hall for over two decades. She passed away on November 12, 2022. Helping Allen transition from a rural environment to a prosperous and emerging city, Morrison began her career with the city by serving as the administrative secretary to the past city manager Jon McCarty. Later, she became Allen’s city secretary and continued in that role until she retired in 2002.
starlocalmedia.com
Shelter events, trivia nights, art and more: Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 20
Here are five things to do in Mesquite the week of Nov. 20.
starlocalmedia.com
OPINION: Coppell “full throttle” moving forward with Wiley at the helm
When Antonio Wiley was hired as Coppell head football coach on Feb. 17, he set three goals for his Cowboys – make the playoffs, practice on Thanksgiving and play for a state championship. Although Coppell was able to put just one check mark next to one of those three...
starlocalmedia.com
See how brothers Raul and Joaquin Almanza have brought a brand new concept to the DFW area
Raul and Joaquin Almanza have worked in a variety of restaurants learning several cuisines including Mexican, Italian, and Brazilian. As teenagers, they moved from Mexico to Carrollton. After mastering traditional Brazilian cuisine and working a churrascaria over the last 20 years, the brothers have opened the first and only Brazilian catering business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, working weddings, farmers markets and many other events.
starlocalmedia.com
Prince of Peace falls short in TAPPS 4A state semifinals
Prince of Peace head volleyball coach Heidi Henke remembers seeing the heartbreak on the face of senior outside hitter Autumn Perry after the Lady Eagles lost in the 2021 TAPPS 5A state championship game against Fort Bend Christian Academy. It was the second straight state championship game loss for Prince...
starlocalmedia.com
Dinosaurs, Santa, history and more: See what's happening the week of Nov. 20
Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Nov. 20.
starlocalmedia.com
Cortez's all-around play, leadership fuel strong start for Lady Eagles
Now in her fourth year on varsity, Allen senior Alexis Cortez is leading the charge as the Lady Eagles usher in a new era in their girls basketball program's history. Cortez rose through the ranks, adding more to her game and taking on more responsibility under former head coach Teresa Durham, ultimately earning all-district honors as a sophomore and 5-6A offensive player of the year as a junior — ironic, considering Cortez began her varsity career looking to make presence felt on defense.
starlocalmedia.com
Boyd pushing the pace, letting it fly under new head coach
For a mid-November non-district boys basketball game, the atmosphere for Tuesday's preseason bout between city rivals McKinney Boyd and McKinney North took even new Bronco head coach Kyle Lintelman by surprise. "It's something I'm still learning here in McKinney — these crosstown rivalries are a big deal," Lintelman said. "Lots...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina resident Stewart Dawson has been in aviation for the past 50 years — and he's still flying
There are no normal days for Stewart Dawson, per se, but there's a good chance that his day could involve going up in the air. Dawson, a Celina resident, has been in the aviation world for 50 years, and he's not done flying yet. He was recently featured on the cover of the November 2022 issue of EEA Sports Aviation, a national magazine, while flying a Grumman F7F Tigercat.
