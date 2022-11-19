ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 18

Deborah Martin
3d ago

Hobbs high tax, cash bail, open border, drug, agenda. As a Arizonian I'm throughly disgusted. I guess all you transplants that left your states to come to a FORMERLY RED state and turned it blue can't wait for your former blue states policies to kick in!!

Reply(6)
10
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview

PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
ARIZONA STATE
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue

File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Arizona's Republican AG Is JUST ASKING QUESTIONS About Voting In Maricopa County

Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is desperately trying to make vote fraud “a thing” before he leaves office. Brnovich, along with Republican Governor Doug Ducey, got crosswise with Donald Trump for failing to decertify the 2020 election results. There is an alternate universe in which Ducey, who is term limited out, beats Democratic Senator Mark Kelly this year, and Brnovich bests Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial race. But with both of them kneecapped by the GOP’s de facto leader, Ducey never declared, and Brnovich was an also-ran in the senate primary won by that that weirdo Blake Masters.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

These election deniers and conspiracy theorists won their elections

While voters rejected Kari Lake and other Republican candidates for statewide office who touted election conspiracy theories, they sent several others to the state Capitol. Some of those conspiracy-touting state legislators are set to be in major positions of power, including overseeing committees that will soon pass legislation aimed at the election systems they’ve said […] The post These election deniers and conspiracy theorists won their elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Freedom Caucus Demands Resignation of Maricopa County Officials Following 2022 General Election

The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) blasted Maricopa County Election Officials for allegedly breaking the law during this election cycle and demanded that the officials involved resign from their positions. “After taking an absurd and unnecessary amount of time to count ballots, we are now finding Maricopa County election officials may...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Kris Mayes comes out ahead of Abe Hamadeh, recount triggered

With nearly 2.6 million votes tallied in this month’s election, Kris Mayes has won the closest contest in Arizona history for statewide office, defeating Republican nominee Abe Hamadeh for attorney general by just 510 votes. But the lead isn’t the final word on the election: The narrow margin triggers an automatic recount under state law.  […] The post Kris Mayes comes out ahead of Abe Hamadeh, recount triggered appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
ARIZONA STATE
Hilltop

Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
ARIZONA STATE
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Axios

How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor

Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy