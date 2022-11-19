Read full article on original website
Deborah Martin
3d ago
Hobbs high tax, cash bail, open border, drug, agenda. As a Arizonian I'm throughly disgusted. I guess all you transplants that left your states to come to a FORMERLY RED state and turned it blue can't wait for your former blue states policies to kick in!!
Reply
10
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Assistant Sec. of State Allie Bones as chief of staff
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs plans to keep a familiar face around, as she announced Monday the appointment of Allie Bones as her chief of staff. Bones is the current assistant secretary of state under Hobbs and has been since the latter took office in 2019. “I am...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs talks priorities in one-on-one interview
PHOENIX - As the dust begins to settle on the 2022 midterm elections, we sat down with Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs for a one-on-one interview. During the interview, Hobbs, who is set to become the first Democratic governor of Arizona in years, talked about a number of issues, including the border crisis and the 2022 elections.
gilaherald.com
Editorial: Only one person could turn Arizona blue
File Photo By Alexia Faith/Cronkite News: Katie Hobbs and several other Democratic candidates were successful in Arizona in the General Election. Loaves and fishes. Water to wine. Franco Harris’ “immaculate reception.” All certifiable miracles. Add now what Donald Trump made possible in Arizona. Late-to-acknowledge-MLK-Day Arizona. Evan Mecham’s...
Three election contests are going to recount, now what?
Two statewide contests and one legislative race qualified for automatic recounts under Arizona’s new recount law.
abovethelaw.com
Arizona's Republican AG Is JUST ASKING QUESTIONS About Voting In Maricopa County
Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich is desperately trying to make vote fraud “a thing” before he leaves office. Brnovich, along with Republican Governor Doug Ducey, got crosswise with Donald Trump for failing to decertify the 2020 election results. There is an alternate universe in which Ducey, who is term limited out, beats Democratic Senator Mark Kelly this year, and Brnovich bests Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial race. But with both of them kneecapped by the GOP’s de facto leader, Ducey never declared, and Brnovich was an also-ran in the senate primary won by that that weirdo Blake Masters.
These election deniers and conspiracy theorists won their elections
While voters rejected Kari Lake and other Republican candidates for statewide office who touted election conspiracy theories, they sent several others to the state Capitol. Some of those conspiracy-touting state legislators are set to be in major positions of power, including overseeing committees that will soon pass legislation aimed at the election systems they’ve said […] The post These election deniers and conspiracy theorists won their elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Demands Resignation of Maricopa County Officials Following 2022 General Election
The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) blasted Maricopa County Election Officials for allegedly breaking the law during this election cycle and demanded that the officials involved resign from their positions. “After taking an absurd and unnecessary amount of time to count ballots, we are now finding Maricopa County election officials may...
Kris Mayes comes out ahead of Abe Hamadeh, recount triggered
With nearly 2.6 million votes tallied in this month’s election, Kris Mayes has won the closest contest in Arizona history for statewide office, defeating Republican nominee Abe Hamadeh for attorney general by just 510 votes. But the lead isn’t the final word on the election: The narrow margin triggers an automatic recount under state law. […] The post Kris Mayes comes out ahead of Abe Hamadeh, recount triggered appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kris Mayes vows to prosecute suspects who threatened officials during election
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes said Tuesday she will investigate and prosecute individuals who threatened public officials during the recent election if the upcoming recount results in her favor for the attorney general's race. A day after the final election results placed Mayes ahead of Republican Abe Hamadeh by...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
AZFamily
Automatic recount expected in at least one Arizona race
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says there were threats against several officials throughout the election process. Republican Kari Lake not conceding, highlighting Election Day tabulation issues. Updated: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST. |. As some of her Republican counterparts have conceded their races, Kari Lake hasn't, saying “the...
kjzz.org
A closer look at how some of Arizona's propositions fared with voters this year
Arizona’s midterm elections are finally almost over, and The Show went a little further down your ballot to talk about how some of the many propositions fared with voters this year. Everything from in-state tuition for DACA recipients to election integrity to limiting dark money in campaigns was on...
kawc.org
Arizona governor ignoring federal environmental laws, says shipping containers at border are lawful
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey doesn't want to have to worry about federal environmental laws for his project putting shipping containers along the border, including in Yuma County. In new court filings, Brett Johnson, the governor's attorney, wants U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell to block the Center for...
ABC 15 News
Republican candidate for AG Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit over election results in Arizona
PHOENIX — Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General Abe Hamadeh has filed a lawsuit over the results of the 2022 elections. Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee filed a 25-page complaint against every county recorder and board of supervisor in the state. Hamadeh claims it's about "gross incompetence and...
Arizona official rebuts Kari Lake's claim about vote counting
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
Hilltop
Democrats Win Arizona, Remaining Ballots Counted in Key Battleground State
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate, has won one of the most highly anticipated gubernatorial races against Trump-backed, Republican party candidate, Kari Lake. The race was crucial in preserving the democracy of the formerly Republican state. “One of the sad realities is that just about a half-dozen states consistently determine the...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
Report shows Arizona DES complaints jumped from 55 to 3,109 in the last 2 years
PHOENIX — A report from the agency tasked with investigating consumer complaints about Arizona's government agencies believes one woman's case shines a light on "systemic" issues at Arizona's Department of Economic Security, particularly during the height of the pandemic. The report released by the Arizona Ombudsman Citizens' Aide details...
Tom Horne returns as AZ School Superintendent
A familiar face is returning as Arizona School Superintendent. Voters returned Tom Horne to the job he held from 2003 to 2011. Horne says he’ll work to boost student achievement.
How Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor
Kari Lake, perhaps the most Trumpian candidate running for office this year, narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Exit polls underscore that she lost by failing to focus on the concerns of college-educated white suburbanites — even as the GOP made inroads with the state's Hispanic voters.
