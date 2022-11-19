ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Fantum
4d ago

We are already being heavily taxed, the economy keeps sinking and you have the audacity to ask for money???? There is plenty of money there already if you just budget things better!

Deborah Martin
4d ago

The schools got billions in the CAREs ACT to get schools prepared for reopening. WHERE DID ALL THESE BILLIONS GO TO?"THE TEACHERS UNIONS to promote the Democractic agenda!! Glad they aren't getting anymore of our tax dollars!! THANKYOU ARIZONA VOTERS.

little grandma
4d ago

It's not that the parents aren't into the schools. Some of the teachers and school boards are doing whatever they want with your child. It should ONLY be school work . Not sex, Not political, Not anything else. They've gone too far. The parents should be in charge more and they've gone after the parents. Has anybody seen how they break up the amount of your money they put into schools? Look at the property taxes your giving to these schools. 70 to 80 % is going to the schools. Most of it is overrides .If you are still paying your mortgage, Ask for a tax breakdown of how much your giving to them and compare it to the nothing your seeing the kids are getting out of it or how much the teachers are being paid, Your going to be surprised.

