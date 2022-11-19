Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man arrested for attempting to burn down apartment on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say tried to set fire to his Northeast Side apartment on multiple occasions. Roger Ray Roel, 38, has been charged with arson-habitat/place of assembly, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
foxsanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
foxsanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman accused of setting boyfriend's house on fire, causing over 50k worth of damages
SAN ANTONIO— 23-year-old Senaida Soto was arrested on charges of arson and burglary after breaking into her ex-boyfriend's house and setting it on fire, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. On November 20, 2022, around 1:45 am, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire...
Woman arrested and charged with arson after setting boyfriend's house on fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested after police say she broke into her boyfriend's house, stole items, then set the house on fire. On Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m., the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Lytle Fire Department along with the Bexar County Fire Marshal's responded to the 16000 block of Shepherd Road to a fire.
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
news4sanantonio.com
Shooting victim not cooperating with police after being found shot in back on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are having a hard time finding out why a man was shot in the back early Monday morning. Police responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. along Roland and J Street on the East Side. When they arrived, police said they found the man walking with...
KTSA
San Antonio Police find man with gunshot wound walking through East Side neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating the shooting of a man on the east side early Monday morning. In this case, investigators are trying to find out where the 40-year-old victim was shot after he was found walking along J Street and Roland with a gunshot wound in his back.
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show. Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year,...
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend identified
An update on a fatal accident on Saturday, when a man walking on the shoulder of Northwest Loop 410 near the Ingram exit was struck by a vehicle. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Ruben Antonio Griego Junior. The driver who struck him left the scene and was found...
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty officer shoots at suspect who stole vehicle at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and failed to stop when officers attempted to stop him. The incident happened at the 5500 block of Old Pearsall Road after 4 p.m. Police say that a man’s Dodge Charger was stolen at gunpoint....
Six years later | Family of missing Maria Llamas waits as investigators work to identify remains found
POTEET, Texas — Missing for six years. The disappearance of Maria Llamas is a cold case, according to San Antonio Police. Llamas was last seen at The Poteet Flea Market where she was shopping with her husband. At some point, she wandered off and surveillance video captured her final...
Driver facing charges after hitting, killing man who had gotten out of his car on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument, police say. It happened around 12:13 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at the Ingram Rd exit on the northwest side of town. Police say...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
Late-night fire damages fast food restaurant on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A late-night fire has damaged a fast food restaurant on the city’s West Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 11 p.m. at a Wendy’s restaurant in the 4400 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South General McMullen and Our Lady of the Lake University.
Crime Stoppers offering cash reward that leads to arrest of murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing a man on November 12. Officials say Cornelius Brown, 48, was sitting in his front yard at his home in the 4800 block of Castle Guard when someone shot him and his neighbor multiple times.
