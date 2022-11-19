ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, CA

Frisco, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with Caddo Mills High School on November 19, 2022, 17:00:00.

Pleasant Grove High School
Caddo Mills High School
November 19, 2022
17:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
Wichita Eagle

TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)

Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Leads Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 13 AP Poll

The Week 13 AP Poll was released on Sunday with three Big 12 teams ranked. TCU led the way at No. 4 after a stunning comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State rolled over West Virginia to reach No. 15, while Texas re-entered the Top 25 after a huge win against Kansas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson to modify trash collection, city facility schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

Richardson officials said the city will not operate its trash and recycling collection services Nov. 24-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson is operating a special holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, canceling trash-collection services while closing city facilities Nov. 24-25. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item collection services offered Nov. 24-25 with no makeup days planned for either of the services. Regularly scheduled trash and brush and bulky item collection service will resume Nov. 28. For recycling services, collections that would have occurred Nov. 24 will be done a day early Nov. 23, while collections that would have taken place Nov. 25 will be moved back a day to Nov. 26.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
landonhomes.com

Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community

Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Trinity Falls Famous Tour of Trees Is Ready

There really is no place like home when it comes to the holidays, and we know that since the pandemic of 2020, home is spreading just a little further out for a lot of North Texans, even those who could not bear to dial “972” a few years back.
MCKINNEY, TX
