ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine Mile Falls, WA

Nine Mile Falls, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Mount Baker High School football team will have a game with Lakeside High School on November 19, 2022, 16:00:00.

Mount Baker High School
Lakeside High School
November 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Car hits Shadle Park High School library

A car ran into the Shadle Park High School library on Nov. 21. Police say no one was hurt inside the building. According to our partners at The Spokesman-review, no one has been charged.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Spokane?

Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Freezing rain forecast from Tuesday's winter storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday's winter storm for the northwest is a complex one in regards to precipitation type, as it will vary depending on the location. The worst of it will be across the northern Columbia Basin, where freezing rain will cause by far the worst road conditions. A...
SPOKANE, WA
dpgazette.com

Historic House Fire On Fender Road

Crews battled the fire and the cold on Fender Road home. Photo by: Spokane County Fire District #4. A Historic 1908 home caught on fire early Sunday morning. The familiar home suffered significant damage as a result of the fire. The fire did not impact any other surrounding buildings. The...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Car crashes into Miller’s Country Store

SANDPOINT — It wasn’t the Friday morning at Miller’s Country Store that anyone expected. While the day started off normally, the day took a turn to the unusual about 9 a.m. when a client mistook their brake for the gas pedal and crashed through the east wall of the building.
SANDPOINT, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Messy travel day Tuesday!

Air stagnation advisories are set to expire this afternoon, with today’s highs still 5-10° below average in the low 30’s and overnight lows in the low 20’s. Our messiest travel day for the week of Thanksgiving is Tuesday, as high pressure breaks down allowing a system to move into the Pacific northwest, delivering snow to the Methow Valley, Northeast Mountains, Northern Panhandle, a mix of snow and freezing rain south of Lake Chelan and the east slopes of Cascades, light Freezing Rain Likely over the Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee area, and Columbia Basin and snow changing to rain for Spokane, the Palouse, LC Valley and surrounding areas.
SPOKANE, WA
rtands.com

BNSF’s New Sandpoint Bridge Opens for Business

Fifty years after Burlington Northern consolidated the traffic of two predecessor routes onto a single line featuring a nearly mile-long bridge near Sandpoint, Idaho, successor BNSF has opened its long-anticipated second bridge. The first train to officially cross the new structure was an empty coal train at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022.
SANDPOINT, ID
247Sports

Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few points to Anton Watson's defense against Oscar Tshiebwe in Kentucky blowout

Gonzaga had not gotten off to the greatest start this season, as the Bulldogs got dismantled at Texas last week and barely escaped against Michigan State Nov. 11. That made Sunday's showdown against Kentucky in Spokane, Washington, so huge. Head coach Mark Few and company did not disappoint, winning 88-72 behind 24 points from Rasir Bolton, 22 points from Drew Timme and 20 points from Julian Strawther, who claimed the Bulldogs wanted it more than UK.
SPOKANE, WA
lakelandhawkeye.com

One Small Trim for Man; One Giant Leap for Rathdrum

There is never a worse feeling than having to attend school after a bad haircut. A hairstyle is one of the most critical components of a person’s appearance. When glancing at someone for the first time, a haircut may be the primary physical trait that is noticed. This is why everyone must have someone to cut their hair whom they trust and are comfortable with.
RATHDRUM, ID
slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are licking their wounds from an absolute shellacking by the Texas Bulldogs. Unfortunately, they limp into the Spokane Arena to face the Kentucky Wildcats, the KenPom #2 team and the AP #4 team. Almost like Gonzaga, Kentucky was hit with a disappointing result this week, losing to...
LEXINGTON, KY
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope news updates - Nov. 22. While Camp Hope was estimated to have 600+ residents this summer, ongoing efforts toward closing the site have already reduced those numbers. Every resident was required to sign a rules and good neighbor agreement by Nov. 4 to remain on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed from crash on North Government Way

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Sunny cold days and clear, very cold nights – Mark

The skies will be clear throughout the day and night, but temperatures will stay very cold. Wear layers and stay warm as you go out for your walks with or without the dog. Early morning temperatures will be potentially in the single digits with slight warming throughout the day and very cold overnight lows. It’ll be dry and very cold statewide.
SPOKANE, WA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy