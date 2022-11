PHOENIX – The Montana Tech Orediggers will look to keep their undefeated season alive as they travel to Phoenix, Arizona this weekend for a pair of games. Tech defeated Lewis-Clark State and Dickinson State this past weekend to extend their record to 6-0 on the young season. The team has been clicking so far, defeating all of their opponents by eight or more points.

