KCTV 5
Spire West customers to see 9 percent increase on natural gas bill after rate approval
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Spire Gas customers can expect an increase in payments after new natural gas rates were approved Tuesday morning. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced Spire East and Spire West customers will see natural gas rates change taking effect on Nov. 29, 2022. According to the...
KCTV 5
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports more than 100,000 deer harvested during Nov. portion of firearms deer season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season, Nov. 12-22. According to the MDC, out of the 197,724 deer harvested, 102,633 were antlered bucks, 16,929 were button bucks, and 78,162 were does.
KCTV 5
Parson announces Andrew Bailey will replace Schmitt as new attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Governor Mike Parson announced he is appointing Andrew Bailey as the next Attorney General of the State of Missouri. Bailey has served as General Counsel to Governor Mike Parson. “The historical significance of appointing an Attorney General for the second time of our administration has...
KCTV 5
Kansas Courts website knocked offline, judicial districts affected
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Courts website has been knocked offline, which may affect a few judicial districts. Kansas Courts says that on Tuesday, Nov. 22, its judicial branch website is temporarily offline. The site is expected to be back online by the end of the day. The following websites for judicial districts have also been affected:
KCTV 5
More women becoming firefighters at Mid-County Fire Protection District at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Mid-County Fire Protection District has a staff of nine women. The nine positions range from interns to chief. It is more than a job for the women at Mid-County Fire Protection. For one woman, it is a family legacy. ”It’s been in my blood forever....
KCTV 5
Tips for eagle watching during Mo. Dept. of Conservation’s Eagle Days
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is again offering Eagle Days events around the state. According to the department, some events will include live eagle programs, exhibits, activities, videos and guides with spotting scopes. Some events require registration. The locations for 2022 include:. Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge...
KCTV 5
Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Mild temperature to continue Wednesday
Pushing forward to Wednesday, we will start to pick up wind once again with the approach of our next storm system from the west. We are expecting a new area of low pressure and cold front combination out of Colorado. Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday afternoon and hinder temperatures from achieving the lower 60s. But, we still expect to be slightly above average with highs in the lower and middle 50s.
