Pushing forward to Wednesday, we will start to pick up wind once again with the approach of our next storm system from the west. We are expecting a new area of low pressure and cold front combination out of Colorado. Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday afternoon and hinder temperatures from achieving the lower 60s. But, we still expect to be slightly above average with highs in the lower and middle 50s.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO