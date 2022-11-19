ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa, November 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mesa.

The Willcox High School football team will have a game with Pima High School on November 19, 2022, 17:00:00.

Willcox High School
Pima High School
November 19, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AIA 2A Football Semifinals #2

The Scottsdale Christian Academy football team will have a game with Morenci Jr./Sr. High School on November 19, 2022, 17:00:00.

Scottsdale Christian Academy
Morenci Jr./Sr. High School
November 19, 2022
17:00:00
2022 AIA 2A Football Semifinals #1

