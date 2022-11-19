ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Investigation underway after man is shot on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot on the city’s East Side early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Roland Road near the intersection with J Street, not far from Herrera Park and Interstate 10. According...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

