Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Man arrested for attempting to burn down apartment on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say tried to set fire to his Northeast Side apartment on multiple occasions. Roger Ray Roel, 38, has been charged with arson-habitat/place of assembly, a first-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. An arrest warrant...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
foxsanantonio.com
Shooting victim not cooperating with police after being found shot in back on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are having a hard time finding out why a man was shot in the back early Monday morning. Police responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. along Roland and J Street on the East Side. When they arrived, police said they found the man walking with...
foxsanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend identified
An update on a fatal accident on Saturday, when a man walking on the shoulder of Northwest Loop 410 near the Ingram exit was struck by a vehicle. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Ruben Antonio Griego Junior. The driver who struck him left the scene and was found...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with setting ex’s Southwest Bexar County home on fire after burglarizing it, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she burglarized her ex-boyfriend’s home, set it on fire and FaceTimed him to show him the damage, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of...
KSAT 12
Investigation underway after man is shot on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 40s was shot on the city’s East Side early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Roland Road near the intersection with J Street, not far from Herrera Park and Interstate 10. According...
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver arrested after hitting, killing man on NW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on NW Loop 410 overnight. Ruben Griego, 25, died from blunt force injuries, according to the ME. The driver initially fled on foot after the crash, but...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman accused of setting boyfriend's house on fire, causing over 50k worth of damages
SAN ANTONIO— 23-year-old Senaida Soto was arrested on charges of arson and burglary after breaking into her ex-boyfriend's house and setting it on fire, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. On November 20, 2022, around 1:45 am, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire...
KSAT 12
Medical Examiner IDs driver killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side on Friday. The driver was identified as Seguin resident Timothy James Eckermann. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the...
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty officer shoots at suspect who stole vehicle at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and failed to stop when officers attempted to stop him. The incident happened at the 5500 block of Old Pearsall Road after 4 p.m. Police say that a man’s Dodge Charger was stolen at gunpoint....
foxsanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
Driver facing charges after hitting, killing man who had gotten out of his car on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument, police say. It happened around 12:13 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at the Ingram Rd exit on the northwest side of town. Police say...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is fighting for his life after being shot on the Northwest Side of the city early Sunday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to the 6550 block of Babcock Rd. for a shooting in progress at approximately 5:47 a.m. Upon...
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot woman riding in SUV after leaving East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who gunned down a woman riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 26 outside the Tropicana Bar along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue.
KSAT 12
Man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a towing wrecker was reversing...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show. Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year,...
KSAT 12
Man shoots stepfather during fight at East Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his mother’s husband during a fight on Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Center Street on the East Side. Police said that a man and...
Comments / 2