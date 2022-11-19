ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dhspress.com

Changes Coming for the Football Schedule Next Year

As football finished their season with one lone win there has been discussion about playing a schedule similar to the one Park View plays in which they face independent schools giving them a greater chance at winning evidenced by their 3-7 record. The football schedule will look different next year,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies and Hoos football matchup scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg has been canceled, as the Virginia football program continues to heal following the recent on-grounds shooting that took three lives and injured two others, four of the victims UVA football players. A statement...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU volleyball wins Sun Belt Championship, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball took down Texas State 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21) to win the Sun Belt Championship. JMU was the top Sun Belt East seed while Texas State was the top seed in the Sun Belt West. Earlier this month, the Dukes earned the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions. Now, the Dukes are Sun Belt Conference Champions as well.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s basketball drops road contest 80-64 against #1 UNC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball fell 80-64 to the top-ranked team in the country, North Carolina. The Dukes drop their first game of the season. The Dukes are now 4-1 overall. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Mezzie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds while Vado Morse scored ten points.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU women’s basketball battles #13 UNC, comes up short 76-65

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball dropped a close 76-65 contest against thirteenth-ranked North Carolina. The Dukes led 34-30 at halftime but the Tar Heels scored 46 points in the second half. The Dukes fall to 3-2 overall. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 30 points and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Massanutten Regional Library brings Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) is bringing the Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Shenandoah Valley. The company will perform several shows at six different locations. Bright Start Touring Theatre combines education with theatre for its performances. From Dec.1-3, the group will perform from the Town of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

The Valley celebrates National Philanthropy Day with awards banquet

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley’s biggest fundraisers celebrated National Philanthropy Day Monday morning at Hotel Madison. The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the area’s biggest philanthropists at an award ceremony. ”This year we’ll be recognizing six different individuals and celebrating their contributions in the community it’s a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Lil’ Guss’ among several businesses giving back this Thanksgiving

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Lil Guss’ is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving. The restaurant sits on Dogwood Avenue in Grottoes, and for the past few years they have offered complimentary meals on Thanksgiving. “It’s a beautiful place to be, here in this small community.” Owner Angeliki Floros...
GROTTOES, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Two charged in Shenandoah Memorial Stadium fire

November 19, 1987 — A Shenandoah man and woman were arrested Monday evening in connection with an October fire that destroyed Shenandoah Memorial Stadium, Sheriff E.M. Sedwick said Tuesday morning. Damage estimates were unavailable, but the early morning inferno left the wooden bleachers section, concession stands and clubhouse a...
SHENANDOAH, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mike Hollins, one of five people shot on grounds at the University of Virginia, has been discharged from UVA Health, according to a hospital spokesperson. Hollins’s mother, Brenda, also tweeted the news. Hollins was hospitalized for serious wounds sustained in the shooting November 13 when...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro announces $48,000 in grants, business training class

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - – Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business by September 30, 2023 can participate in Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne (GWMW) training and start-up grant competition to be eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. GWMW is a free business training program designed...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Blackwater Falls Sled Run tickets on sale now

DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparations are underway for the opening of the Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run at the end of December. According to the West Virginia State Parks website, the sled run is one of the most popular winter attractions in West Virginia. And at a quarter mile in length, there’s plenty of wide-open space for you and your family to enjoy fresh air and winter fun.
DAVIS, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
US News and World Report

There’s More to Barn Hunting Than Smelling a Rat

BEALETON, Va. (AP) — Some dogs sprinted like deer into the drafty barn, with its tin roof that rumbled every time the wind gusted—which it did often on a chilly Sunday afternoon. Others did more of an amble as if they had all day to sniff every piece...
BEALETON, VA

