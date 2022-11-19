Read full article on original website
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
dhspress.com
Changes Coming for the Football Schedule Next Year
As football finished their season with one lone win there has been discussion about playing a schedule similar to the one Park View plays in which they face independent schools giving them a greater chance at winning evidenced by their 3-7 record. The football schedule will look different next year,...
WHSV
Virginia at VT game scheduled for Saturday canceled in wake of tragedy
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies and Hoos football matchup scheduled for Saturday, November 26 in Blacksburg has been canceled, as the Virginia football program continues to heal following the recent on-grounds shooting that took three lives and injured two others, four of the victims UVA football players. A statement...
WHSV
JMU volleyball wins Sun Belt Championship, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison volleyball took down Texas State 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21) to win the Sun Belt Championship. JMU was the top Sun Belt East seed while Texas State was the top seed in the Sun Belt West. Earlier this month, the Dukes earned the title of Sun Belt Regular Season Champions. Now, the Dukes are Sun Belt Conference Champions as well.
WHSV
JMU men’s basketball drops road contest 80-64 against #1 UNC
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball fell 80-64 to the top-ranked team in the country, North Carolina. The Dukes drop their first game of the season. The Dukes are now 4-1 overall. Takal Molson led the Dukes with 19 points while grabbing six rebounds. Mezzie Offurum added 12 points and eight rebounds while Vado Morse scored ten points.
WHSV
JMU women’s basketball battles #13 UNC, comes up short 76-65
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball dropped a close 76-65 contest against thirteenth-ranked North Carolina. The Dukes led 34-30 at halftime but the Tar Heels scored 46 points in the second half. The Dukes fall to 3-2 overall. Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 30 points and...
WHSV
Massanutten Regional Library brings Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Regional Library (MRL) is bringing the Bright Star Touring Theatre to the Shenandoah Valley. The company will perform several shows at six different locations. Bright Start Touring Theatre combines education with theatre for its performances. From Dec.1-3, the group will perform from the Town of...
WHSV
The Valley celebrates National Philanthropy Day with awards banquet
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley’s biggest fundraisers celebrated National Philanthropy Day Monday morning at Hotel Madison. The Association of Fundraising Professionals honored the area’s biggest philanthropists at an award ceremony. ”This year we’ll be recognizing six different individuals and celebrating their contributions in the community it’s a...
WHSV
Turkey tournament brings in hundreds of turkeys to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the home stretch to get donations to feed Valley families this Thanksgiving. The third annual turkey tournament at Shenvalee Golf Resort was held this weekend to collect as many turkeys and canned goods as possible for those in need. Golfers spent the weekend...
WHSV
Lil’ Guss’ among several businesses giving back this Thanksgiving
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Lil Guss’ is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving. The restaurant sits on Dogwood Avenue in Grottoes, and for the past few years they have offered complimentary meals on Thanksgiving. “It’s a beautiful place to be, here in this small community.” Owner Angeliki Floros...
pagevalleynews.com
Two charged in Shenandoah Memorial Stadium fire
November 19, 1987 — A Shenandoah man and woman were arrested Monday evening in connection with an October fire that destroyed Shenandoah Memorial Stadium, Sheriff E.M. Sedwick said Tuesday morning. Damage estimates were unavailable, but the early morning inferno left the wooden bleachers section, concession stands and clubhouse a...
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
WHSV
UVA shooting victim Hollins discharged from hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mike Hollins, one of five people shot on grounds at the University of Virginia, has been discharged from UVA Health, according to a hospital spokesperson. Hollins’s mother, Brenda, also tweeted the news. Hollins was hospitalized for serious wounds sustained in the shooting November 13 when...
WHSV
Waynesboro announces $48,000 in grants, business training class
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - – Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business by September 30, 2023 can participate in Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne (GWMW) training and start-up grant competition to be eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. GWMW is a free business training program designed...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Craft and Chat for Charity gives back to community
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - From blankets, scarves, and hats to jewelry and other pieces of art, the Craft and Chat for Charity group is always looking to create something special to give to those in need. It started about eight years ago. A group in Harrisonburg was meeting to make...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic comes to Augusta Expo Center
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up its weekend providing free medical, vision and dental care to those in the Staunton, Augusta and Charlottesville areas. The clinic was held at the Augusta Expo Center. Care is provided to residents and no form of ID or insurance...
Blackwater Falls Sled Run tickets on sale now
DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Preparations are underway for the opening of the Blackwater Falls State Park Sled Run at the end of December. According to the West Virginia State Parks website, the sled run is one of the most popular winter attractions in West Virginia. And at a quarter mile in length, there’s plenty of wide-open space for you and your family to enjoy fresh air and winter fun.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
WHSV
United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County turns focus to child care this Giving Tuesday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The season of spending is here. Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday are all around the corner, but this year, don’t forget to give back to your community on Giving Tuesday. Local Rotarians and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (UWHR)...
US News and World Report
There’s More to Barn Hunting Than Smelling a Rat
BEALETON, Va. (AP) — Some dogs sprinted like deer into the drafty barn, with its tin roof that rumbled every time the wind gusted—which it did often on a chilly Sunday afternoon. Others did more of an amble as if they had all day to sniff every piece...
