Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border

Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California
Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
fox26houston.com
Bill to abolish 'pink tax' in Texas filed for fourth time
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill to abolish the 'pink tax' in Texas is being filed for the fourth time. A pink tax refers to how women tend to pay more for products that are specifically branded toward women, even though the product is the same or similar than those marketed towards men.
fox26houston.com
AAA Texas: Statewide average gas price drops below $3 Thanksgiving travel week
HOUSTON - There’s some good news for the millions of Texans expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average gas price for unleaded fuel in Texas has dropped below $3 per gallon for the first time since January, AAA Texas says. According to AAA Texas Holiday Gas Watch,...
fox26houston.com
Why jellyfish show up on shore during a storm – and why most fish don’t
Hurricanes and other coastal storms often warn of floods, rip currents and… jellyfish. Though a seemingly odd part of a storm experience, large numbers of jellyfish are a common sight being washed up on beaches or floating near the coastline when offshore storms blow in. Most other sea creatures...
fox26houston.com
Monday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
It's been another soggy day across SE Texas with chilly temps in the 40s and widespread rain. Those temperatures are running about 20-25 degrees below normal for this time of the year! We finally get to enjoy some warmer weather as we move into the Thanksgiving holiday with temperatures by then near 70 degrees. Most of the rain goes away the next few days but returns for Thanksgiving day and could be heavy at times. So plan on a warmer but wet Thanksgiving with a few showers possibly lingering for Black Friday shopping as well.
Comments / 0