Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

ASAP partners with local restaurants in holiday food drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help. ASAP has announced it is teaming up with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors

Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise. “My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KPLC TV

Iota house fire

Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary.
IOTA, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine tomorrow will bring a big warmup

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds begin to decrease tonight and that will send temperatures down into the lower to middle 40s overnight with light winds. Sunshine finally returns Wednesday with highs tomorrow closer to 70 by afternoon! This warmer pattern will continue through Friday, but unfortunately rain is likely for most of Thanksgiving Day and Friday as well.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for north Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by low water pressure in north Lake Charles. The advisory was issued following low water pressure customers experienced in areas north of Interstate 10, caused by a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire

Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
IOTA, LA

