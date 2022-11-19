Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Police Jury hosting ‘Christmas at the Courthouse’ free event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is decking the halls in preparation for the “Christmas at the Courthouse” celebration, a free event that is from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Historic Calcasieu Courthouse. A wide range of Christmas characters...
Don’t Miss Lake Charles’ Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration This Weekend
Well, Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th and once that is over, folks all over Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles will immediately move into full Christmas mode. It will be time for us to start putting up our Christmas decorations, get some shopping done, or just relax by the fire and watch some football.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office increases presence at Prien Lake Mall for holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they will have an increased presence at the Prien Lake Mall as the holiday season approaches. Deputies will be patrolling the parking lot and manning a mobile command center in the mall area from Friday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Dec. 26.
KPLC TV
ASAP partners with local restaurants in holiday food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help. ASAP has announced it is teaming up with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
KPLC TV
Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
Lake Charles American Press
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors
Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
KPLC TV
CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise. “My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run...
KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
KPLC TV
Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
KPLC TV
Iota house fire
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Louisiana Ave. and Bank St. closed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory to avoid the area of Louisiana Avenue and Bank Street for the next three hours. The roads are closed due to an accident, LCPD said.
KPLC TV
CPSO searching for missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen early Saturday morning at a Sulphur bar. Stephany Fong, 32, was reportedly last spotted around 5:00 a.m. Saturday leaving Wagin Cajun and heading north on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, in her vehicle, a white, Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV, CPSO said.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine tomorrow will bring a big warmup
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds begin to decrease tonight and that will send temperatures down into the lower to middle 40s overnight with light winds. Sunshine finally returns Wednesday with highs tomorrow closer to 70 by afternoon! This warmer pattern will continue through Friday, but unfortunately rain is likely for most of Thanksgiving Day and Friday as well.
KPLC TV
Boil advisory lifted for north Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by low water pressure in north Lake Charles. The advisory was issued following low water pressure customers experienced in areas north of Interstate 10, caused by a...
Seacor Lift Boat Evacuated in Gulf South of Lake Charles
The vessel is owned by the same company that owned the ill-fated Seacor Power lift boat. That lift boat capsized killing 13 back in 2021.
KPLC TV
2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire
Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
