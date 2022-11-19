Read full article on original website
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Time for a deer gun discussion
If you care to ignite a fiery discussion among a gathering of deer hunters, ask which whitetail rifle is superior for Maine. I assure you there is no correct answer, but boy, are there a lot of personal opinions. Personally, I’ve been on Jack O’Connor’s team for over 50 years....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Early Birds in PJs 2022!
Saturday, Nov. 19 in the streets of downtown Boothbay Harbor, flocks of shoppers took advantage of the super sales and camaraderie of the annual Early Bird Sale & Pajama Party. Boothbay Register’s graphic designer and photographer Steve Edwards mingled among the “birds of a feather” that morning, and his daughter,...
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
Maine confronts a genocide that remains overlooked
Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare remained the same: Adams runs in the woods, chased by unseen captors. “It is intergenerational trauma,” Adams explained, “from my ancestors being hunted and tortured.”. Adams is a member of the Penobscot Nation and...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Mainers donate thousands to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers showed their love of animals by donating thousands of dollars to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland during its annual sleep-In fundraiser on Friday. NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg spent the night at the shelter along with 14 others to help...
Maine close to inking land use agreement for rural north
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are close to finalizing a land use agreement that supporters said would protect one of the most rural corners of the country from overdevelopment years after environmentalists raised concerns about McMansions rising in the area. The land use plan is an outgrowth of a yearslong debate about a large development once planned for Maine’s remote North Woods area. Timber company Weyerhaeuser once planned to build two resorts and about 1,000 home lots there, but scrapped the idea in 2019, citing economic concerns. State officials then began a new public process focused on steering growth in the area toward existing service centers such as Greenville and Rockwood, which are small communities more than 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Portland. The proposed planning document would rezone hundreds of acres owned by Weyerhaeuser. The proposal “protects important habitat” and “minimizes interference with natural resource based activities such as forestry, agriculture, and recreation,” the Maine Land Use Planning Commission said in public documents.
mainepublic.org
Republican wins senate race in Augusta in the first of 3 recounts for seats in the Maine Legislature
A recount of the Maine Senate district representing Auburn, Poland, New Gloucester and Durham has confirmed that Republican Eric Brakey is the winner. Brakey led Democrat Bettyann Sheats after the initial count and the hand recount of ballots in Augusta on Monday gave him 49.7% of the vote compared to 48.9% for Sheats — a difference of 146 votes.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
lcnme.com
Henry, A Dog’s Life in Maine
So, it happened. Mom and Dad had a Halloween party, on Halloween. A lot of our neighbors came; friends from work, and my human sister Sarah’s friends from her work. Mom was super excited because for the first time since she and dad moved here eight years ago, they had trick or treaters. I don’t understand only getting treats once a year. Boo, Brody aka the Brodster, and I get treats all the time and there are no tricks.
foxbangor.com
UMO 3D Prints a House
ORONO — The University of Maine unveiled a new innovation in construction that could help solve Maine’s affordable housing crisis. “This pops us into the future. Pops us into an era of new and exciting innovation and production never before seen here in Maine, in this country or across the world,” says governor Janet Mills.
WGME
The second leading cause of lung cancer in Maine could be in your home
PORTLAND (WGME) – November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and the American Lung Association is trying to get the word out. Tobacco is the leading cause of lung cancer, but Lance Boucher with the American Lung Association says the second leading cause, radon, needs more awareness. “There are areas...
NECN
New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones
More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
