Broad range of ag topics discussed at FHSU forum
With an eye to the critical role agriculture plays in the lives of Kansans, Dr. Grady Dixon, dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, and Ken Rahjes, Kansas District 110 representative, launched a pilot agricultural forum. The event, held Monday in the FHSU Robbins Center, was funded by Fort Hays State University as part of its mission to serve Kansas residents.
Dreilings among inaugural NCK Tech Hall of Fame class
NCK Tech Foundation has announced its first two Hall of Fame awards at our Beloit and Hays Campuses that were bestowed during Founders’ Week (Nov. 14 to 18). NCK Tech honored a former instructor and administrator who was one of the first employees of the College in Beloit and honored a key benefactor who helped establish our NCK Tech Hays Campus in 1980.
🏈🎧 LISTEN LIVE: Hays High at Maize
The Hays High Indians travel to Maize on Friday night with a trip to the 5A state championship game on the line. Kickoff for the 5A state semifinal game is set for 7 p.m. with the Hertz Renta Car Pregame Show at 6:30 p.m. on 96.9 KFIX. Due to KSHSAA...
Small plane makes belly landing at Hays Regional Airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
👟 FHSU's Bradley collects All-Region honors in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - Fort Hays State's Grant Bradley earned All-Region honors after finishing in 21st-place at the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday morning, helping the Tigers to a 13th-place finish in the team standings. Bradley completed the 10-kilometer course in 30:13.0 to finish inside the top 25...
Hays trash routes changed for Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and Friday, there will be changes to the refuse and recycling pickup schedule. Monday pickup will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Hays PD Activity Log, Nov. 6-12
The Hays Police Department responded to 75 calls from Nov. 6 through Nov. 12, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU men host MSU Denver Sunday
MSU Denver (2-1) at. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will face an old rival from their days in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Sunday (Nov. 20), taking on MSU Denver. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Both teams enter the contest at 2-1 overall. Fort...
Deputies found driver passed out in SUV on Kansas highway
HAMILTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after in incident on a Kansas highway. On Saturday night, sheriff's deputies took a report of a white Nissan Xterra stopped in the middle of the south bound lane on K27 and County Road 31, according to a media release from the Hamilton County Sheriff.
Hays Kiwanis Poinsettia Fundraiser underway
The Kiwanis Club of Hyas is taking orders for fresh Kansas-grown Poinsettia plants for this Christmas Season. The order deadline is November 30. All proceeds from sales support Hays Youth Activities. Contact Melissa Romme at (785) 656-0110 or Janette Meis at (785) 650-7113 to order. Visit hayskiwanis.org for more information...
🏀 Tigers hold off MSU Denver
HAYS - Kaleb Hammeke hit two free throws with five seconds to play then the Tigers held off a couple shot attempts in the closing seconds to beat MSU Denver 68-66 Sunday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State (3-1) led for the majority of the game but could...
🏀 Big second half carries Tiger women past Colorado Mesa
HAYS - Olivia Hollenbeck and Ellie Stearns both scored in double-figures and the Fort Hays State women's basketball team used a dominant second half to defeat Colorado Mesa 75-50 Saturday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers (3-3) missed five of their first six shots and fell behind by six...
WaKeeney judge appointed to statewide education board
TOPEKA — The Supreme Court appointed Judge Richard Flax and reappointed Judge Jennifer Jones to the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee. Flax is municipal judge for the city of WaKeeney. Jones is municipal judge for the city of Wichita. Both will serve through June 30, 2025. The committee recommends...
Residents evacuated from smoke-filled Hays apartment
About 10:30 a.m. Friday, residents of 416 Fourth St. were evacuated because of an apartment complex filling with smoke. Hays Fire Chief Ryan Hagans said some clothing fell on top of a floor furnace and began to smoke. Hays firefighters responded to the scene and ventilated the building. No one...
Fort Hays State tree-lighting ceremony around the corner
A longtime campus tradition returns, celebrating the holiday season and the planting of our two evergreen trees at Fort Hays State University. The holiday tree-lighting ceremony will be in front of Sheridan Hall. The event is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. The...
Plainville fire receives grant for grain bin entrapment rescue equipment
The Plainville Fire Department recently received an $8,000 matching grant from the Heartland Community Foundation to purchase grain bin entrapment rescue equipment. The equipment will be the only equipment between Ellis County and Phillipsburg. The project qualified for Rooks County Disaster funds as a disaster preparedness project, Sarah Meitner, Heartland executive director, said in an email.
🎥 No changes in election results after Ellis Co. canvassing
There were no changes in the Nov. 8 general election results following canvassing Thursday by the Ellis County Commission. Of the 90 provisional votes, 65 were accepted, according to Election Officer and County Clerk Bobbi Dreiling. “And those were all because either the voter lived in county and changed addresses...
Natoma celebrates 13th annual Veterans Day Salute
NATOMA — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109 and Natoma-Paradise-Waldo USD 399 co-hosted the 13th annual Veterans Day Salute on Nov. 10 in Natoma. The tribute honored veterans for their military service. Veterans represented the Korean War (Orville Pfortmiller, age 90), Vietnam War, Gulf War, to Afghanistan and Enduring Freedom.
🎥 Veterans Day in Hays thanks six remaining local WWII vets
As residents awoke on the recent Veterans Day, 1,400 American flags were being placed in residential yards and at businesses throughout Hays. The popular fundraising project is undertaken by nearly 40 members and volunteers of the local Kiwanis Club. They start at daylight and remove the flags as the sun sets.
