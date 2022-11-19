Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Holiday Parade braves the cold to welcome in the holiday season
While Mariah Carey exclaimed from a loudspeaker that all she wants for Christmas is you, one BG Holiday Parade attendee had another request for Santa: 70-degree weather on Christmas. Santa, his legs wrapped in a plaid blanket, may very well have shared those sentiments. The weather Saturday morning was almost...
presspublications.com
Holiday Light Show opening at Lucas County Fairgrounds
The Lucas County Holiday Light Show opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee. Visitors can enjoy the show, which features a mile of dancing light displays, from the comfort of their vehicles. For added enjoyment, music synchronized to the animated displays is available by tuning into the radio station provided.
toledo.com
Elvis Plays Toledo on Thanksgiving Day
1956: Elvis Presley, the future musical monarch gyrated onto the stage at the Sports Arena for two Thanksgiving Day concerts in 1956 and blew Toledo away. "The screaming youngsters frequently bordered on hysteria," the Blade reported in the next day's paper. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
presspublications.com
Museum to welcome back “Christmas Tree Ship” Dec. 3
The National Museum of the Great Lakes will welcome the arrival of the Christmas Tree Ship Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. Area residents are invited to purchase a Christmas tree for themselves or a family in need and then watch Santa arrive with the trees at the event, held in partnership with Geo. Gradel Co.
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
WTOL-TV
Staying safe while working, and playing, in the snow | WTOL 11 Weather
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready or not, cold and snowy weather is right around the corner. For some, that means long hours shoveling snow. For others, snowy weather opens the door for fun winter activities. Whether you’re shoveling or exercising this winter, ProMedica cardiologist Dr. Daniel Cassavar says there are things you can do to be safe while working or playing in the snow.
WTOL-TV
Will there be turkey? Thanksgiving shoppers affected by inflation
TOLEDO, Ohio — As people finish up Thanksgiving shopping, the price of buying everything for a full dinner can dampen the spirits of those hoping to stuff themselves with turkey. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent Consumer Price Index, the price of all groceries has gone...
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
'Nobody has to be hungry': What food banks say families still need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving is on Thursday and that means getting last items for the special dinner. Some area organizations and food banks are ensuring local families have what they need for the holiday. The SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio is trying to keep up with this year's...
WTOL-TV
BGSU student donates blood stem cells to leukemia patient
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Dylan Coleman is a senior at Bowling Green State University. Like most of Gen Z, he was scrolling on TikTok one night when he saw something that inspired him: a video showing a bone marrow donor and recipient embracing for the first time. "It was...
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Toledo police searching for missing person, may be attempting to enter Canada
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Police are attempting to locate Keith Zurek, who was last seen in Luna Pier. According to a Twitter post from Toledo police, Zurek was last seen in Luna Pier, Michigan....
Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
thevillagereporter.com
Construction Of New Family Dollar/Dollar Tree In Pioneer Nearing Completion
Construction of a new Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store in Pioneer is coming along and could be done sometime in December. That means that the store could be open as soon as mid-December, or January.
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
13abc.com
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
More illegal burns cause wildland fires
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Whitehouse Fire Department has responded to 13 wildland fires caused by illegal burns since October. Last year, it responded to two. "You don't know how fires are going to spread," said Jason Francis, Fire Chief of the Whitehouse Fire Department. "You think you do, but it's a lot different from field fires and wildland fires than it is for house fires."
WTOL-TV
Two TPS schools named top magnet schools in Ohio
Toledo Early College is now the number one magnet school in the state. Toledo Technology Academy takes the number two spot for magnet schools in Ohio.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging
SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)
WANE-TV
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
