WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Whitehouse Fire Department has responded to 13 wildland fires caused by illegal burns since October. Last year, it responded to two. "You don't know how fires are going to spread," said Jason Francis, Fire Chief of the Whitehouse Fire Department. "You think you do, but it's a lot different from field fires and wildland fires than it is for house fires."

WHITEHOUSE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO