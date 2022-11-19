ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Holiday Parade braves the cold to welcome in the holiday season

While Mariah Carey exclaimed from a loudspeaker that all she wants for Christmas is you, one BG Holiday Parade attendee had another request for Santa: 70-degree weather on Christmas. Santa, his legs wrapped in a plaid blanket, may very well have shared those sentiments. The weather Saturday morning was almost...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
presspublications.com

Holiday Light Show opening at Lucas County Fairgrounds

The Lucas County Holiday Light Show opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee. Visitors can enjoy the show, which features a mile of dancing light displays, from the comfort of their vehicles. For added enjoyment, music synchronized to the animated displays is available by tuning into the radio station provided.
MAUMEE, OH
toledo.com

Elvis Plays Toledo on Thanksgiving Day

1956: Elvis Presley, the future musical monarch gyrated onto the stage at the Sports Arena for two Thanksgiving Day concerts in 1956 and blew Toledo away. "The screaming youngsters frequently bordered on hysteria," the Blade reported in the next day's paper. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

Museum to welcome back “Christmas Tree Ship” Dec. 3

The National Museum of the Great Lakes will welcome the arrival of the Christmas Tree Ship Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. Area residents are invited to purchase a Christmas tree for themselves or a family in need and then watch Santa arrive with the trees at the event, held in partnership with Geo. Gradel Co.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Staying safe while working, and playing, in the snow | WTOL 11 Weather

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready or not, cold and snowy weather is right around the corner. For some, that means long hours shoveling snow. For others, snowy weather opens the door for fun winter activities. Whether you’re shoveling or exercising this winter, ProMedica cardiologist Dr. Daniel Cassavar says there are things you can do to be safe while working or playing in the snow.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Will there be turkey? Thanksgiving shoppers affected by inflation

TOLEDO, Ohio — As people finish up Thanksgiving shopping, the price of buying everything for a full dinner can dampen the spirits of those hoping to stuff themselves with turkey. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent Consumer Price Index, the price of all groceries has gone...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

BGSU student donates blood stem cells to leukemia patient

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Dylan Coleman is a senior at Bowling Green State University. Like most of Gen Z, he was scrolling on TikTok one night when he saw something that inspired him: a video showing a bone marrow donor and recipient embracing for the first time. "It was...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes

TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

More illegal burns cause wildland fires

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Whitehouse Fire Department has responded to 13 wildland fires caused by illegal burns since October. Last year, it responded to two. "You don't know how fires are going to spread," said Jason Francis, Fire Chief of the Whitehouse Fire Department. "You think you do, but it's a lot different from field fires and wildland fires than it is for house fires."
WHITEHOUSE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Serve Thanksgiving Dinner At Department Of Aging

SERVING DINNER … Getting the opportunity to serve Williams County residents at a meal, always puts a smile on Commissioner Lew Hilkert’s face. After putting meals in front of these two ladies and greeting them, he wished them a Happy Thanksgiving and told them to be sure to enjoy their meal at the Department of Aging Thanksgiving Dinner held on November 17, 2022. (PHOTO BY REBECCCA MILLER, STAFF)

Comments / 0

Community Policy