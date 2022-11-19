LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats already defeated the Iowa Yellow Jackets 30-14 in Week 3, but there is more at stake this time around. The Wampus Cats are looking to head to the semifinal round for the second time under Head Coach Robbie Causey, and he knows the Yellow Jackets have revenge on their mind, especially since they handed them their first and only loss of the year.

