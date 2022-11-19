ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kalb.com

Leesville, Iowa’s rematch has a trip to the semifinal round at stake

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats already defeated the Iowa Yellow Jackets 30-14 in Week 3, but there is more at stake this time around. The Wampus Cats are looking to head to the semifinal round for the second time under Head Coach Robbie Causey, and he knows the Yellow Jackets have revenge on their mind, especially since they handed them their first and only loss of the year.
LEESVILLE, LA
footballscoop.com

Lamar announces head coaching change

Blane Morgan will not return as Lamar's head coach, the program announced Monday. Morgan led the program for three seasons, one of them being the covid-delayed 2020 campaign. The Cardinals went 5-23 overall and 3-16 in conference play. Finding stability has been a multi-regime challenge for the Beaumont, Texas, based...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Iota house fire

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
IOTA, LA
NOLA.com

J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family

Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
BRANCH, LA
Daily Energy Insider

Entergy Louisiana finishes construction of new substation in Calcasieu Parish

Entergy Louisiana finished construction on a new substation and distribution circuits in Calcasieu Parish near Moss Bluff. The project will benefit thousands of customers in the Gillis, Moss Bluff, and north and east Lake Charles ... Read More » The post Entergy Louisiana finishes construction of new substation in Calcasieu Parish appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for north Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by low water pressure in north Lake Charles. The advisory was issued following low water pressure customers experienced in areas north of Interstate 10, caused by a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino

The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur

Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 19, 2022. Thomas Daniel Hoover, 42, Roberts: Theft from $25,000 or more; fail to possess required license for home improvements, residential construction; two counts instate detainer. Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KPLC TV

Oberlin mayor-elect prepares to tackle town’s financial struggles

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - Financial trouble in Oberlin - an audit of the town released this week includes sixteen pages of deficiencies, ranging from delinquent bills to inaccurate records of deposits made by water customers. The latest audit of Oberlin’s finances shows the issues incoming mayor Larry Alexander will inherit...
OBERLIN, LA

