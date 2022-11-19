ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Knoch boys will rely on biggest strength: Depth

There was no need for Knoch boys basketball coach Alan Bauman to apply any extra pressure. What the Knights needed were honest expectations for the season ahead. Not returning many starters from last season’s team will mean a lot of fresh faces in new roles. “We’ve been talking a...
SAXONBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe boys basketball wants to reap benefits of adversity

To experience the pleasure of the WPIAL postseason again, Latrobe had to endure a little pain. A few lean years — extra lean by the Wildcats’ standards — kept the boys basketball team out of the postseason in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Latrobe won just six games last...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley boys to lean on Sierocky and Pleskovich

It could be an interesting season for the Ligonier Valley boys basketball program. The Rams were hit hard by graduation and return only two starters from a team that finished 8-4 in Section 3-3A and 12-11 overall. The Rams lost to Avonworth in the first round of the playoffs. But...
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kiski Area girls coach foresees ‘formidable team’

There have been some lean years during the past decade in girls basketball at Kiski Area, but a 9-13 record a year ago represents the most victories since the team went 16-7 during the 2011-12 season, the most recent time the Cavaliers reached the WPIAL playoffs. Armed with four starters...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford seniors sign on with college programs

Three baseball players and a bowler from Penn-Trafford took advantage of the NCAA early signing period to ink their letters of intent Nov. 9. Senior bowler Alyssa Balest, who took home the girls individual honor at last year’s Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association competition, signed with Mount St. Mary’s from the Northeast Conference.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette boys basketball looking to measure up to competition

Jeannette has featured strong guard play in recent years, but its strength this boys basketball season looks like the frontcourt. The team has length and should be able to pull down rebounds, alter shots and finish breaks because of it. “We do have some decent size,” coach Adrian Batts said....
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon

First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area boys coach Smith confident entering 2nd season

Every time he’s in the gym at Kiski Area High School, Corey Smith looks up at banners representing the Cavaliers’ WPIAL section championships in boys basketball and feels the pride of being a member of those title teams in 2000 and ’02. For Smith, there’s just something...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Norwin’s Sean Hanley

Norwin’s hockey team won the school’s first PIHL championship last year, a moment that created new memories for everyone on that roster. One of those players was Sean Hanley, who finished with seven points, all assists, in 20 games last season. Hanley described the feeling of being a...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apollo-Ridge grad Maddy Moore prepared to help young Seton Hill women's basketball team in any way necessary

On the Seton Hill women’s basketball roster, Maddy Moore is listed as a senior, but the Apollo-Ridge grad feels like she’s just getting started. After appearing in a handful of games as a freshman, Moore’s sophomore season was washed away when the covid-19 pandemic halted all PSAC winter sports. Last season, Moore was contributing regularly, playing about nine minutes a game and averaging 3.5 points, until she suffered a torn plantar fascia.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Inaugural WCCA girls volleyball all-star match earns rave reviews

Brett Marabito gazed into the stands and grinned at the site of the assembled crowd inside the Ligonier Valley High School gymnasium for the first Westmoreland County Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match. The event Tuesday night showcased some of Westmoreland County’s top high school girls volleyball players and was the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley girls basketball looks to take a step forward

When Emily Daugherty was hired as the Ligonier Valley girls basketball coach, she inherited a program that was a mess. It barely had enough players to field a team, and the district thought it would be good to play in Class 4A instead of Class 2A. The Rams went 0-24...
LIGONIER, PA
whbc.com

Massillon vs Hoban: Winner Goes for a State Championship

Designated home team listed first. Pairings shown with overall won-lost record. Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m. Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field – Hear it LIVE on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 plus on whbc.com and whbcsports.com.
AKRON, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Nov. 21, 2022: North Hills rallies for OT win

Owen Sroka scored 56 seconds into overtime to complete a comeback as North Hills defeated Blackhawk, 5-4, in PIHL Class A hockey Monday night. North Hills (6-0-1) trailed 4-2 in the third period, but goals by Tony Kiger and Johnathan Troskey forced overtime. Kiger had a hat trick. Jacob Hofer scored twice for Blackhawk (2-4-2).
PITTSBURGH, PA

