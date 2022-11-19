Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne's Tevin Brewer hits floater with 1 second left to defeat North Florida, 83-82
Keith Dambrot will gladly accept Duquesne’s 83-82 victory Monday night against North Florida. It was his team’s fourth in five games, and Duquesne now has a chance to come out of November with as many victories (six) as the Dukes managed through the entirety of the 2021-2022 season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Knoch boys will rely on biggest strength: Depth
There was no need for Knoch boys basketball coach Alan Bauman to apply any extra pressure. What the Knights needed were honest expectations for the season ahead. Not returning many starters from last season’s team will mean a lot of fresh faces in new roles. “We’ve been talking a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe boys basketball wants to reap benefits of adversity
To experience the pleasure of the WPIAL postseason again, Latrobe had to endure a little pain. A few lean years — extra lean by the Wildcats’ standards — kept the boys basketball team out of the postseason in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Latrobe won just six games last...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley boys to lean on Sierocky and Pleskovich
It could be an interesting season for the Ligonier Valley boys basketball program. The Rams were hit hard by graduation and return only two starters from a team that finished 8-4 in Section 3-3A and 12-11 overall. The Rams lost to Avonworth in the first round of the playoffs. But...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kiski Area girls coach foresees ‘formidable team’
There have been some lean years during the past decade in girls basketball at Kiski Area, but a 9-13 record a year ago represents the most victories since the team went 16-7 during the 2011-12 season, the most recent time the Cavaliers reached the WPIAL playoffs. Armed with four starters...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt-Greensburg men’s basketball coach Klimchock excited about promising season
Chris Klimchock’s second season as head men’s basketball coach at Pitt-Greensburg is underway, and the Greensburg native is excited about the future. Like every college basketball team, the ultimate goal is to reach the NCAA Tournament. In the Bobcats’ case, it would be the Division III Tournament.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford seniors sign on with college programs
Three baseball players and a bowler from Penn-Trafford took advantage of the NCAA early signing period to ink their letters of intent Nov. 9. Senior bowler Alyssa Balest, who took home the girls individual honor at last year’s Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association competition, signed with Mount St. Mary’s from the Northeast Conference.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette boys basketball looking to measure up to competition
Jeannette has featured strong guard play in recent years, but its strength this boys basketball season looks like the frontcourt. The team has length and should be able to pull down rebounds, alter shots and finish breaks because of it. “We do have some decent size,” coach Adrian Batts said....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After 4 years of success, Plum senior soccer players cap careers in PIAA playoffs
Only one team had scored a goal against the Moon girls soccer team before the Tigers faced Plum in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal Nov. 12 at Peters Township’s Confluence Financial Partners Stadium. The Mustangs were up for the challenge and put the first goal on the board within...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football newcomer develops into one of WPIAL’s finest linemen at Belle Vernon
First, there was curiosity. Then came eagerness. Before long, though, bewilderment set in. “There’s no way,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said as he watched then-sophomore Steve Macheska pull up lame two years ago on the first day of training camp. “That’s just my luck. I tell this big kid to come out (for the team), and this happens.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area boys coach Smith confident entering 2nd season
Every time he’s in the gym at Kiski Area High School, Corey Smith looks up at banners representing the Cavaliers’ WPIAL section championships in boys basketball and feels the pride of being a member of those title teams in 2000 and ’02. For Smith, there’s just something...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Norwin’s Sean Hanley
Norwin’s hockey team won the school’s first PIHL championship last year, a moment that created new memories for everyone on that roster. One of those players was Sean Hanley, who finished with seven points, all assists, in 20 games last season. Hanley described the feeling of being a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Apollo-Ridge grad Maddy Moore prepared to help young Seton Hill women's basketball team in any way necessary
On the Seton Hill women’s basketball roster, Maddy Moore is listed as a senior, but the Apollo-Ridge grad feels like she’s just getting started. After appearing in a handful of games as a freshman, Moore’s sophomore season was washed away when the covid-19 pandemic halted all PSAC winter sports. Last season, Moore was contributing regularly, playing about nine minutes a game and averaging 3.5 points, until she suffered a torn plantar fascia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley football out to raise program’s expectations after trying season
The exit interviews have been taking place within the Quaker Valley football program. Recordwise, it proved to be a disappointing 2022 season for the Quakers. After starting out 2-1 under first-year coach Jason Cappa, QV lost its last six games all by wide margins. “The team’s first order of business...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Inaugural WCCA girls volleyball all-star match earns rave reviews
Brett Marabito gazed into the stands and grinned at the site of the assembled crowd inside the Ligonier Valley High School gymnasium for the first Westmoreland County Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match. The event Tuesday night showcased some of Westmoreland County’s top high school girls volleyball players and was the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley girls basketball looks to take a step forward
When Emily Daugherty was hired as the Ligonier Valley girls basketball coach, she inherited a program that was a mess. It barely had enough players to field a team, and the district thought it would be good to play in Class 4A instead of Class 2A. The Rams went 0-24...
whbc.com
Massillon vs Hoban: Winner Goes for a State Championship
Designated home team listed first. Pairings shown with overall won-lost record. Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m. Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field – Hear it LIVE on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 plus on whbc.com and whbcsports.com.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After 2nd straight playoff trip, Burrell coaches, players continue to push program forward
Burrell football coach Shawn Liotta isn’t going to try and cram any square pegs into round holes. Twenty-four years of coaching experience has shown Liotta the way to properly structure a program requires coaches and cultures evolving to their environments. For the 13 seniors on this year’s team, they’ve...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 22, 2022: North Catholic’s Bourque shuts out Avonworth
Dylan Bourque made 28 saves to earn the shutout and lead North Catholic to a 4-0 victory over Avonworth in PIHL Class A hockey Tuesday night. Emilio Laracuente, Carson Paglia, Chaise Caldararo and Sam DiGaetano scored for North Catholic (6-1-1). Ryan Berry had a pair of assists. Danny Mack made 21 saves for Avonworth (6-3).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 21, 2022: North Hills rallies for OT win
Owen Sroka scored 56 seconds into overtime to complete a comeback as North Hills defeated Blackhawk, 5-4, in PIHL Class A hockey Monday night. North Hills (6-0-1) trailed 4-2 in the third period, but goals by Tony Kiger and Johnathan Troskey forced overtime. Kiger had a hat trick. Jacob Hofer scored twice for Blackhawk (2-4-2).
