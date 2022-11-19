Lake Zurich, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of volunteers in Crown Point, Indiana will pack up an astounding 90,000 meals for local families.It's all part of the 14th annual Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day.If you'd like to help head to 1500 South Main Street in crown point.While there are various times to help today, the first shift starts at 9 a.m.Anyone ages 4 years old and up are encouraged to come.The event started in 2009 and since then, about 1.4 million meals have been packed up and distributed to families.

