Lake Zurich, IL

Lake Zurich, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lake Zurich.

The Batavia High School football team will have a game with Lake Zurich High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Batavia High School
Lake Zurich High School
November 19, 2022
14:00:00
2022 IHSA Football Playoffs

The Batavia High School football team will have a game with Lake Zurich High School on November 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Batavia High School
Lake Zurich High School
November 19, 2022
13:30:00
2022 IHSA 7A Football Semifinal

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Silver Cross Hospital breaks ground on medical facility in Orland Park

The Village of Orland Park set the wheels in motion for a major medical facility to be built in town during its Nov. 7 board meeting. One week later, there was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Medical facility, located on the corner of 171st Street and LaGrange Road.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteers needed for Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day in Crown Point, Indiana

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of volunteers in Crown Point, Indiana will pack up an astounding 90,000 meals for local families.It's all part of the 14th annual Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day.If you'd like to help head to 1500 South Main Street in crown point.While there are various times to help today, the first shift starts at 9 a.m.Anyone ages 4 years old and up are encouraged to come.The event started in 2009 and since then, about 1.4 million meals have been packed up and distributed to families.
CROWN POINT, IN
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls

EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
CHICAGO, IL
newsnationnow.com

After 114 years, jewelry store closing doors after robbery

(NewsNation) — Reichman Jewelers, based in Oak Lawn, Illinois, has been a family business that’s operated in some form since 1908. But after a violent robbery this past summer, they will be closing their shop and operating their business by appointment only. Co-owner Paul Stein appeared on NewsNation’s...
OAK LAWN, IL
WIFR

Fire breaks out in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Flames engulf a building at the 11000 block of Dorothea Avenue in Machesney Park Friday evening. Multiple fire crews and police squads are present at the scene. So far, a pitbull and cat have reportedly died. This is a developing story. We will be sure...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park’s 24-hour gas station ban going into effect

The ordinance prohibiting Oak Park gas stations and convenience stores from operating 24 hours a day is set to go into effect following a recent Cook County Circuit Court ruling. The exact date it will go into effect has yet to be determined. The ordinance limits gas station and convenience...
OAK PARK, IL
govst.edu

Governors State University mourns the loss of Jaguar Chasatte Simeon

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our Governors State University students. GSU senior and political science major Chasatte Simeon was killed in a vehicular accident in Chicago, IL on November 16, 2022. Chasatte joined the GSU community as a first-year student in 2019 and was slated for graduation in 2023. In addition to her academic pursuits, she was very active across campus as a member of the GSU dance company and a Center for Junior Year peer mentor.
UNIVERSITY PARK, IL
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
