Longwood defeats VMI 90-58

Nate Lliteras' 21 points helped Longwood defeat VMI 90-58 on Friday night.

Lliteras added five rebounds for the Lancers (2-2). DeShaun Wade scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc. Isaiah Wilkins shot 4 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Keydets (1-3) were led by Tyler Houser, who recorded 10 points. Tony Felder added 10 points and Sean Conway had nine points.

