Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
Central High School senior Izzy Ripatti signed to play softball with Columbus State University. Izzy plans to study biology and become a physical therapist. Teammates and coaches were on hand for today’s signing ceremony along with family and friends.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the pandemic and record high inflation, one local church is doing everything they can to help ease the burden this holiday season. The Thanksgiving giveaway hosted by House of Hope, an outreach ministry of the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church, allowed the community to pick up new clothes, shoes, and meal […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a native of Columbus, Georgia who began visiting the Chick-fil-A in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals […]
After a dominant shutout victory against Burke County, the Bainbridge Bearcats are headed to the quarterfinals for a highly anticipated matchup against Cedartown High School on Friday, November 25. Cedartown has revenge on their minds as Bainbridge knocked Cedartown out of the quarterfinals in 2020 in both football and baseball...
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
It’s Iron Bowl week in Alabama and Nick Saban’s here to discuss Saturday’s visit from Auburn. They’ll kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium in the renewal of the rivalry. Here’s a quick rundown of his thoughts with the full video above. --...
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A late night accident on Sunday has left one man dead on I-85 after being struck by a truck. Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, has confirmed that 30-year-old, Travaris Clary, was walking southbound between mile markers 25 and 26 when a truck struck and killed him at 11:30 p.m. Clary […]
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. On November 18, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
VALDOSTA – Authorities are still attempting to identify a man who was apparently stuck and killed by a train in Valdosta, GA. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 5:03 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of the 2000 block of West Savannah Avenue, after employees for CSX Railroad reported they observed a person lying on the railroad tracks. Officers found an unknown African American male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, deceased on the railroad tracks. The victim had injuries that were consistent with being struck by the train.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A new Urban Air Adventure Park, a family entertainment space for all ages, held a soft opening Monday, Nov. 21. Inside the building, located at 1627 Bradley Park Dr. Suite 1, are trampolines, bumper cars, laser tag, an indoor zip line, obstacle courses and more. The location has four owners – Tommy and […]
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - No one likes seeing litter alongside Georgia’s roadways and rivers. Volunteers spent their Saturday morning preserving Georgia’s natural beauty in Grady County. It took place at Hadley Ferry Bridge Boat Ramp. “We’ve got some volunteers to come out and help us. We get out...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Sunday morning. Tallahassee Police say the suspect approached the victim in the 400 block of West Georgia St. just before 1:30 Monday, asking for money. When the man declined, the suspect stabbed the victim, according to TPD.
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights is celebrating 30 years this season at Callaway Resort & Gardens. The world-famous light display opened to the public on Friday, November 18 and runs through January 2nd. “For three decades, millions of families have made Fantasy in Lights a cherished Christmas...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “We’re looking at the number of Division I wins that [Florida A&M] had and they certainly had an opportunity against Jackson State as a data point for the committee to look at and we did.”. Words from FCS Playoff Committee Chairman Jermaine Traux about...
