ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spray, OR

Bend, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Spray High School football team will have a game with Triangle Lake High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Spray High School
Triangle Lake High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 OSAA 1A-6 Football State Championship

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Struck resigns as Crook County volleyball coach

Kristy Struck, after many successful years as an assistant and head coach of the Cowgirls, says it is time to focus on other thingsAfter 16 years with the program, including four years as the head coach, Kristy Struck has resigned as the head Crook County High School volleyball coach. Struck announced her resignation shortly after leading the Cowgirls to a fourth-place finish at this year's 4A state tournament. In her four years as head coach, the Cowgirls finished fourth in state twice and lost in the first round of the state playoffs a year ago. The fourth year was 2020...
cascadebusnews.com

Bend Southern Crossing Development Surge

((L) Conceptual site plan of new 297-unit multifamily apartment complex called Modera Century West proposed at the Century Drive/Reed Market Road/Mount Bachelor Drive roundabout in Bend | Rendering courtesy of BLRB Architects. (R) Rendering of the proposed Bri at Old Mill, which includes four stories of active adult apartments, totaling 168 units, over covered parking below | Rendering courtesy of Curtis Miner Architecture)
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools

Freezing fog made for slick roads across much of the High Desert Thursday morning, prompting several crashes and school closures in Jefferson County, as icy roads also hit other parts of Oregon, leading to crashes that closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon. The post Freezing fog ices C. Oregon roads, prompting numerous crashes, closing Jefferson Co. schools appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March

City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees

An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said. The post Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Bend City Council narrowly passes code on illegal camping

By the slimmest of margins, the Bend City Council approved a new code change Wednesday that will severely limit where, when and how unhoused people can camp on city property. The 4-3 vote dictates the code change will go into effect in March, and could greatly alter how unhoused people are able to camp in the city.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s office got a call around 4:40 p.m. from The post Crook County deputies seek public’s help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Dozens of swans and geese crash and die in snowstorm near Burns

A wildlife hospital in Bend is treating the survivor of a mass waterfowl casualty event that happened near Burns. The tundra swan was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed about 30 swans and snow geese near the town of Drewsey in Harney County the morning of November 8.
BURNS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here’s where and when

Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests. The quotes come from a Bend PD release. Friday, 8:23 p.m. — “Bend Police responded...
BEND, OR
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy