Bend, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Kristy Struck, after many successful years as an assistant and head coach of the Cowgirls, says it is time to focus on other thingsAfter 16 years with the program, including four years as the head coach, Kristy Struck has resigned as the head Crook County High School volleyball coach. Struck announced her resignation shortly after leading the Cowgirls to a fourth-place finish at this year's 4A state tournament. In her four years as head coach, the Cowgirls finished fourth in state twice and lost in the first round of the state playoffs a year ago. The fourth year was 2020...

1 DAY AGO