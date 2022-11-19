Gresham, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gresham.
The Weston-McEwen High School football team will have a game with Colton High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Weston-McEwen High School
Colton High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 OSAA 2A Football State Semifinals
The Bend Sr High School football team will have a game with Wilsonville High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
Bend Sr High School
Wilsonville High School
November 18, 2022
19:00:00
2022 OSAA 5A Football State Semifinals
Comments / 0