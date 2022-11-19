Petaluma, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews have successfully knocked down a commercial structure fire near the Sunset Park Athletic Complex in Brentwood, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire). One patient was transported for treatment for smoke inhalation and several overs were treated at the scene, according to a tweet from Contra […]
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline in August of 2021 with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families.
BRENTWOOD -- One person was injured in a fire at a commercial building in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the fire was burned on the 400 block of Beatrice Court. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.Shortly after 2 p.m., Con Fire tweeted the fire had been knocked down. One person was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Other patients were treated at the scene.Firefighters remained at the scene for an extensive mop-up operation, Con Fire said. People were urged to continue avoiding the area.There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
Firefighters are battling a blaze in a single story wooden building at 2nd and Q Streets in Eureka. The first call came in a little after 8:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived on site, they reported that there was a possible threat to another building. Please remember that this story is...
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
The Outpost woke up (late) to emails from panicked residents all across the east side of town, ranging roughly from H Street to Cooper Gulch. Why oh why does our home have no water? these people wondered. Well, happily, Brian Gerving, the city of Eureka’s public works director, was up...
About 10:45 p.m., a motorcyclist fled law enforcement and crashed off the northbound 12th Street onramp into Fortuna. The suspect, believed to be wearing a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet, fled on foot northbound under the overpass on 101. The helmet was located approximately 100 feet from the bike...
BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from […]
A group of more than a dozen horses (well, a couple were actually mules) and their riders paraded through Old Town on Saturday afternoon, collecting food from various local businesses for the annual Cowboy Canned Food Convoy — a partnership between the The Redwood Unit of Backcountry Horsemen of California (BCHC), Food for People and the Food Bank for Humboldt County.
The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
SAN FRANCISCO -- If your Thanksgiving plans this year include a visit to one of the beaches along the Bay Area's Pacific coastline, the National Weather Service forecasters have a warning for you.A northwest swell is expected to build up along the coast from Mendocino to Big Sur, churning up the Pacific and triggering a hazardous beach warning from National Weather Service for Thanksgiving."Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents expected, especially for northwest facing beaches," forecasters said of the conditions. "Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from...
The ducks go marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah…OK, make that thousands by thousands, strutting in their barns on the scenic Liberty Duck ranch in west Petaluma. They’re beautiful creatures—fluffy golden peeps as babies, then sleek, buttery yellow juveniles, and finally, snowy white, elegant adults. They nest...
Fire personnel are attempting to extinguish a vehicle fire on Harris Street in Eureka around 9:15 a.m. on November 22. Scanner traffic indicates that a white Honda Accord is fully involved. Assistance has been requested for traffic control for the #2 lane on Harris near the cross of Prospect Avenue....
Each year, as the leaves turn yellow and red, we embark on a quest to find the best warm seasonal drinks in Sonoma County. Also known as the “Holiday Drink Smackdown,” our list includes a selection of sippers from popular local cafes. Each brings unique elements to the cup, from delicious homemade syrups to adorable latte art.
The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
In what multiple readers described as a intense pursuit, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s department captured a homicide suspect who crashed on Mitchell Heights after a chase on Harrison and Myrtle about 2:15 p.m. One reader, Alli Adams, told us that she saw “[t]wo black SUVs, with a CHP SUV...
