WLTX.com
Free parking in (most of) Columbia this Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Here's some good news for shoppers in the downtown Columbia area: The City of Columbia is offering complimentary parking this Thanksgiving weekend. City parking garages at Lady, Park, Lincoln and Sumter streets will raise the gates at 5 p.m. Wednesday for free parking, and lower the gates for normal operations at 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Free parking will be available at 2221 Devine Street (near Five Points) on Friday and Saturday only.
abccolumbia.com
No reported injuries in house fire at Brookcliff Drive, say Cayce firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Cayce firefighters say no one is hurt after a house fire on Saturday, Nov.19 at Brookcliff Drive. The Red Cross says its helping three people who were left displaced. The fire was brought under control by firefighters from Cayce, West Columbia and Lexington. The cause remains...
City of Columbia offers free parking for Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parking Services will be supporting local business and the community by offering complimentary parking over the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting on Thursday November 24th, on-street meters will be free citywide until Sunday November 27th. On Friday November 25th and Saturday November 26th, all...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County government offices and drop-off sites closed for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Government offices are set to close Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no recycling collection services or curbside waste pickup on Thursday. Materials that are scheduled for Thursday will be picked up Friday and Friday’s pick-up will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 26.
WLTX.com
Columbia heat mapping results are in
Columbia has been collecting data for the last three months to study what the warmest parts of the city are. News19's Walker Lawson explains what they found.
wach.com
Two charged in West Columbia shooting
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Columbia man arrested for threatening life of public official employee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of 19 year-old Michael Scott for Threatening the Life of a Public Official Employee and their family. Deputies say they responded to the Fairfield County Detention Center (FCDC) after several inmates did not want to return...
WLTX.com
Columbia ranks in top cities impacted by urban heat in the country
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We just received the results of an extensive heat mapping project in Columbia lead by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It told us one thing we already knew, it is hot in Columbia, but it’s how the heat was distributed across the city which this new information reveals.
wach.com
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
Remembering former Orangeburg County Sheriff Vance Boone
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Communities in Orangeburg County are mourning the loss of Sheriff Vance Boone. He died of cancer on Monday morning. Boone served more than a decade's long tenure with the department starting in 1972. “He’s always been a man of character. Whatever Vance Boon said, you can...
WLTX.com
Final Results | Sumter County, Saluda County runoff elections
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The final results are in for a group of unresolved Midlands elections that went to runoffs. The contests were in Saluda and Sumter Counties. Five races had to go to a runoff in Sumter after the November 8 election, while just one did in Saluda. There were no runoffs in the other Midlands counties.
'It’s just a part of my life.' Elloree trials cancelled for Spring of next year
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Trials is being put on hold for now, no race next year and well not sure about the following one. The beloved horse race in Orangeburg County has been drawing in crowds by the thousands since the 1960's. People come from all across the...
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
wach.com
Columbia police investigating fatal shooting of woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a woman is dead after a shooting incident. Officials said she was driven to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead. Investigators are gathering more information to determine what happened.
abccolumbia.com
One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
abccolumbia.com
Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte charged with six counts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A jury is deliberating in the trial in the alleged co-conspirator of disgraced former Attorney Alex Murdaugh. Russell Laffitte is charged with six combined counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte is the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton.
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
Chick-fil-A Supply, which was founded in 2020, supplements the restaurant’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain.
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
wach.com
Elderly Woman dead, six injured after car crashes into Wendy's
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly woman is dead and several other people are hurt after a car crashed into a Wendy's restaurant on Sumter Highway in Bishopville Tuesday. According to the Lee County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 70-year-old Janie Kirkland. Officials said Kirkland was...
