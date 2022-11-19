ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Kentfield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Del Norte High School - Crescent City football team will have a game with Marin Catholic High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Del Norte High School - Crescent City
Marin Catholic High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 CIFNCS Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

WATCH: Cal celebrates Axe, fans rush field after Big Game win

The California Golden Bears’ 27-20 Big Game victory featured several milestones. It was Cal’s first home win over Stanford since 2008, first home Big Game since 2016 without hardship (no fans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires in 2018), and was the first sellout Cal crowd since 2013. All those factors erupted as the final whistle blew and the fans rushed the field.
BERKELEY, CA
palyvoice.com

Vikings head to CCS finals after dominant victory over Spartans

In a make-or-break game, the Palo Alto High School Vikings (2-3) defeated the Seaside Spartans (4-2), 34-6, in the Central Coastal Section semifinal playoff game Friday night, advancing to the CCS finals. Coming off a decisive win last week, the Vikings maintained their energy during this game, according to Viking...
PALO ALTO, CA
TheSixFifty.com

The mysterious case of the SF Peninsula’s poop-polluted beaches

Some of the Bay Area’s most heralded coastline is infested with fecal bacteria. No one really knows why or what to do about it. It’s a foggy June morning in Pacifica and time is wasting for Noah Katz and his two colleagues, Nicole Schmidt and Cynthia Vazquez. The three water quality scientists point wearily to a sign, universally ignored, warning visitors not to swim at Pacifica’s surfer-friendly beach because of high bacteria levels. Then they get to work. Starting at the mouth of San Pedro Creek, between Soul Grind Coffee and Linda Mar Beach’s famous Taco Bell, the trio scoops a sample of creek water into a small vial and puts the vial into a cooler filled with ice, then moves on.
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sideshow chaos erupts in Vallejo before moving to Richmond

RICHMOND -- Another weekend of sideshows in the East Bay as chaotic activity that started in Vallejo Saturday night before making its way south to Richmond.Police said the first sideshow started just before midnight at the intersection of Sonoma and Lemon in Vallejo.Authorities broke up the crowd there, but activity then picked up in Richmond on Central Avenue. Things also took a violent turn as witnesses reported hearing gunshots at both locations.Cops shut down the sideshow at around 1:30 a.M., but one of the driver's crashed into a fire hydrant on their way out.No arrests were made. 
VALLEJO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor

Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
FAIRFIELD, CA
kymkemp.com

What’s Love Got to Do with It: The Cold Case of a Murdered Arcata Business Owner

Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline in August of 2021 with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families.
ARCATA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash

BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.  
ANTIOCH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-680 Near Alamo

The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
ALAMO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass

Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ABC10

Rio Vista Bridge open after hours-long malfunction

RIO VISTA, Calif. — All lanes on SR-12 and Highway 160 in Rio Vista have been reopened nearly four hours after being closed due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge. Original story: East and west bound lanes on State Route 12 are currently blocked due to a malfunction on the Rio Vista Bridge, according to CalTrans.
RIO VISTA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect

RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
RICHMOND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

One Dead in Highway 4 Crash Near Martinez

The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Model home on display in Wine Country built for wildfire country

SANTA ROSA -- Oct. 8 marked the five-year anniversary of the wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa.  For many homeowners, the rebuilding process has been slow in coming. Now, a company is showing off a model home that promises to cut the time of construction while lessening the impacts of future wildfires in the area.On Sunday, the sign on the street listed the fire danger as "low" which, for some, means the impact of wildfire may be "out of sight, out of mind." Five years after the deadly Tubbs fire, those who are still rebuilding their homes in the...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Friday evening traffic collision in Fairfield kills two

FAIRFIELD - CHP Officers in Solano County responded to a traffic collision that killed two Fairfield residents Friday evening.At approximately 6:15 p.m., a Mazda traveling south struck a Honda traveling on the northbound lane of Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane, near the city of Fairfield, according to California Highway Patrol.The Mazda continued southbound and collided into a tree. Then, the Mazda veered to the right where it collided with a Chrysler traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Mazda, a 38-year-old woman, and one of the passengers, an 11-year-old girl, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision with the tree. Another passenger, a 6-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Fairfield resident Janice Barry, was unharmed. A 3-year-old passenger in the car sustained minor injuries.The driver of the Chrysler, Fairfield resident Virginia Martin, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the CHP at its non-emergency line at (800) 835-5247 or the Solano area office at (707) 639-5600. 
FAIRFIELD, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy