Colorado State

coloradosun.com

Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year

In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Prison chief risked public’s safety

It can help to use a carrot as well as a stick — figuratively speaking — in controlling criminals behind bars. It can even make sense to test novel approaches to prison life if they show potential to rehabilitate convicts. Just don’t let any reforms jeopardize public safety.
1310kfka.com

RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say

RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
Colorado Newsline

Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law

Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms.  The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi, for therapeutic purposes. […] The post Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado

At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Cherry Creek, Chatfield to close to boating for the season

AURORA, Colo. — Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park have announced the end of the 2022 boating season. The two busiest state parks in the Denver area will to close to boating at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said parkgoers should...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

60 kittens moved to Humane Society of Boulder Valley

Sixty kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sunday as part of an effort to improve the lives of cats at risk in Los Angeles. “The kitten population in Los Angeles is at a crisis point,” said Jackson Galaxy, who led the transfer. Galaxy, an author...
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
