coloradosun.com
Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year
In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Prison chief risked public’s safety
It can help to use a carrot as well as a stick — figuratively speaking — in controlling criminals behind bars. It can even make sense to test novel approaches to prison life if they show potential to rehabilitate convicts. Just don’t let any reforms jeopardize public safety.
coloradosun.com
Xcel’s $32M plan for Sloan Lake area ignites debate over Colorado’s energy future
A relatively small Xcel Energy natural gas project to serve homes in the Sloan Lake area set off a major debate at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission over the state’s energy future and its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Environmentalists, consumer advocates and commission staff opposed the $32...
coloradosun.com
Colorado had only 2 pediatric ICU beds left Monday as RSV, other respiratory illnesses push hospitals to the brink
A continued rise in respiratory illness, especially cases of RSV, has pushed Colorado’s pediatric hospital capacity to the brink. On Monday, state health officials said there were only two available pediatric intensive-care beds across the state. “There is extreme stress in the pediatric ICU capacity in the state of...
1310kfka.com
RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say
RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law
Now that Colorado voters passed the Natural Medicine Health Act, the state has several steps to get through before Colorado will actually see a regulated industry for psychedelic mushrooms. The measure allows for licensed “healing centers” to provide access to psilocybin and psilocyn, the psychoactive compounds found in many species of fungi, for therapeutic purposes. […] The post Here are the next steps for Colorado’s psychedelic mushroom law appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Colorado’s COVID cases on the upswing
COVID hospitalizations are still low compared to previous points in the pandemic, but they are rising along with cases.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado
At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
What's That?: The oldest Dairy Queen in Colorado
In a new edition of "What's That?," Denver7 spoke with the owners of the Dairy Queen in Longmont, which is the oldest Dairy Queen Colorado. It's also the oldest restaurant in the city.
Cherry Creek, Chatfield to close to boating for the season
AURORA, Colo. — Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park have announced the end of the 2022 boating season. The two busiest state parks in the Denver area will to close to boating at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said parkgoers should...
Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
denverite.com
Denver Rescue Mission says it’ll remove anti-LGBTQ language from employee handbook
The Denver Rescue Mission will remove language that prohibits employees from “acting on same sex attraction” and “rejecting of one’s biological sex,” according to a statement from the nonprofit. Denverite first reported on the language from the handbook last week after receiving a tip. “After...
Colorado town ranked 1 of best to visit for Christmas in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 21 best small towns to visit at Christmas in the United States.
cpr.org
Moms of newborns with RSV found hospitals busy but ready to help as respiratory virus surges
Colorado's severe respiratory season continues to hit hard, especially among young kids. Parents of children hospitalized with RSV report that facilities are packed, but that their infant got critical care — and just when they needed it. Denver mom Lani Young said her 2-month-old, Malcolm, got RSV last week....
Boebert vows to continue anti-trans rhetoric after LGBTQ club shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said she’ll continue her long-running verbal attacks on trans people despite the mass shooting targeting an LGBTQ nightclub near her district. Boebert made her comments on 850KOA’s Ross Kaminsky show on Tuesday morning, two days after Sunday’s shooting killed...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
broomfieldleader.com
60 kittens moved to Humane Society of Boulder Valley
Sixty kittens arrived at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley on Sunday as part of an effort to improve the lives of cats at risk in Los Angeles. “The kitten population in Los Angeles is at a crisis point,” said Jackson Galaxy, who led the transfer. Galaxy, an author...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
How to donate to victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
DENVER — After the deadly shooting in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, Club Q, the LGBTQ+ nightclub where the attack took place, announced an official state-run donation site to help the victims. The shooting left five people dead and as many as 18 others injured – and it left...
