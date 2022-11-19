ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Us Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Has Custody of Brother Grayson, Niece Chloe After Todd and Julie Were Sentenced to Prison

Savannah Chrisley shared that she has custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. “I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum said on the Monday, November 21, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. […]
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
OK! Magazine

Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'

The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
wegotthiscovered.com

What is going on with Robert Downey Jr.’s hair loss? RDJ’s bald head and hair loss, explained

Robert Downey Jr. has stunned fans with a new look channeling his version of Obadiah Stane. That’s right, appearing at the Governor’s Ball with his wife Susan Downey, the Iron Man star and the former central figure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was rocking a bald head. Honestly, he has joined the likes of Bruce Willis in terms of being able to pull off the look, but why did the actor suddenly make the decision to let his scalp be seen by the world? Let’s take a look at what we know about the beautiful bald head of Robert Downey Jr.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck’s new production company could spell the end for Batman

The news surrounding whether or not Ben Affleck will continue to play the role of DC’s iconic caped vigilante has been a confusing one for some time. It was thought that the actor was done with the role after the disastrous Justice League reviews and reception but after videos emerged of the actor on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it would appear not. However, in light of the actor’s recent career change, he could finally be done for good.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King is as angry as the rest of us at Christmas coming too soon

Acclaimed horror writer Stephen King has expressed his distaste for the overbearing Christmas season. Nowadays, once Halloween ends, Christmas begins and completely takes over the rest of the year. He tweeted, “The damn political ads stopped just in time for the damn Christmas ads to start.”. King — best...
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint

If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King unleashes an army of Dad jokes to mock Trump’s Twitter return

Recently (and because the circus never closes, apparently) former President Donald Trump was allowed to return to Twitter. His personal account has not been used as of this story’s filing, but, people are joking about the moment and Stephen King is one. The 75-year-old master of horror tweeted the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Formerly controversial rapper shares thoughts on Kanye

Recently (we know, what else is new?) musician and businessman Kanye West has gotten into trouble for comments made about Jewish people and their faith. Several have cut ties, others in the game have weighed in, and, now, Ice-T is the latest to go do so. In a new article...
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson and her costars upstage ‘The Marvels’ leak with a beautiful BTS selfie

Stop what you’re doing, because Marvel megastar Brie Larson has once again surprised us all with the selfie of a lifetime. Only this time, instead of sporting her iconic Halloween costume of choice, the 33-year-old actress was seen hanging out with a group of familiar faces ahead of one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in the MCU.

