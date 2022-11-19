Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans can’t agree if Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex, August Alsina, actually came out as gay
Singer August Alsina raised more than a few eyebrows during the Monday night finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life in which he made a heartfelt speech that implied he was in love with another man. However, his fans aren’t sure the situation is as cut and dry as gay-or-not-gay.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Has Custody of Brother Grayson, Niece Chloe After Todd and Julie Were Sentenced to Prison
Savannah Chrisley shared that she has custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. “I may come home without both of my parents. That’s what the chances are,” the Growing Up Chrisley alum said on the Monday, November 21, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. […]
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Madonna Declares She's 'In The Mood For Love' Despite Fans Attacking Her For Wearing Animal Fur: 'The Epitome Of Cruelty'
The Material Girl has gone too far with her wardrobe choices.Madonna took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to tell fans she was “in the mood for love,” but things quickly took a turn south.Social media users were outraged to see a long fur coat wrapped around the 64-year-old's nearly naked body as she posed in various provocative positions.The Queen of Pop’s bizarre behaviors have always been a cause for concern among fans, except this time around, her saucy ways were the least of their worries.MADONNA STRANGELY 'GROOMS' HERSELF IN WEIRD VIDEO AS BACKLASH FROM 'DISGUSTED' FANS RAGES ONMadonna’s comments...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is going on with Robert Downey Jr.’s hair loss? RDJ’s bald head and hair loss, explained
Robert Downey Jr. has stunned fans with a new look channeling his version of Obadiah Stane. That’s right, appearing at the Governor’s Ball with his wife Susan Downey, the Iron Man star and the former central figure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was rocking a bald head. Honestly, he has joined the likes of Bruce Willis in terms of being able to pull off the look, but why did the actor suddenly make the decision to let his scalp be seen by the world? Let’s take a look at what we know about the beautiful bald head of Robert Downey Jr.
wegotthiscovered.com
Grown man Elon Musk giggles to himself after discovering half-a-decade old #StayWoke Twitter merch
Elon Musk’s religious-like dedication to outing himself as an old man completely out of touch with the modern world continues, as he sinisterly giggles to himself after discovering old #StayWoke merchandise in Twitter’s offices. Twitter’s offices must have reopened after Musk shut it down fearing sabotage, as he’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Quentin Tarantino’s latest incendiary Marvel comments instantly set furious fans on the defensive
Just like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino is one of the most consistently acclaimed and revered filmmakers in the industry, and they’d have plenty to talk about should the pair ever get together with the sole intention of trashing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scorsese hasn’t been shy in voicing his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ben Affleck’s new production company could spell the end for Batman
The news surrounding whether or not Ben Affleck will continue to play the role of DC’s iconic caped vigilante has been a confusing one for some time. It was thought that the actor was done with the role after the disastrous Justice League reviews and reception but after videos emerged of the actor on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it would appear not. However, in light of the actor’s recent career change, he could finally be done for good.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King is as angry as the rest of us at Christmas coming too soon
Acclaimed horror writer Stephen King has expressed his distaste for the overbearing Christmas season. Nowadays, once Halloween ends, Christmas begins and completely takes over the rest of the year. He tweeted, “The damn political ads stopped just in time for the damn Christmas ads to start.”. King — best...
wegotthiscovered.com
A gargantuan fantasy failure that inexplicably got a prequel stinks up the streaming joint
If a movie ends up being roundly trashed by critics, to the extent it literally ranks as the worst-reviewed movie of its star’s entire career, and bombed so hard that it ended up losing $100 million, then you’d think any chance of a franchise is dead, buried, and lost to the sands of time forever. Clearly, nobody told the brains behind R.I.P.D.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King unleashes an army of Dad jokes to mock Trump’s Twitter return
Recently (and because the circus never closes, apparently) former President Donald Trump was allowed to return to Twitter. His personal account has not been used as of this story’s filing, but, people are joking about the moment and Stephen King is one. The 75-year-old master of horror tweeted the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Formerly controversial rapper shares thoughts on Kanye
Recently (we know, what else is new?) musician and businessman Kanye West has gotten into trouble for comments made about Jewish people and their faith. Several have cut ties, others in the game have weighed in, and, now, Ice-T is the latest to go do so. In a new article...
wegotthiscovered.com
Quentin Tarantino says his eight-episode limited series is completely written and ready to set up in 2023
Expect to see more of Quentin Tarantino‘s work in the future. The famous filmmaker announced that he’s finished writing his brand new limited series and that it will enter production around next year. In an interview with Tom Segura in 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Tarantino opened up about...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar 2’ star reveals how the villain has changed since becoming a Na’vi
Avatar: The Way of Water star Stephen Lang is revealing how his character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, has changed since the first movie now that he himself is a blue humanoid known as a Na’vi. Once again, Quaritch will be the villain in the sequel to the 2009 smash hit...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson and her costars upstage ‘The Marvels’ leak with a beautiful BTS selfie
Stop what you’re doing, because Marvel megastar Brie Larson has once again surprised us all with the selfie of a lifetime. Only this time, instead of sporting her iconic Halloween costume of choice, the 33-year-old actress was seen hanging out with a group of familiar faces ahead of one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in the MCU.
