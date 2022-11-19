ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

Quakers hold on for 82-74 win over Owls

WILMINGTON — Abdul Kanu poured in 25 points to lift the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to an 82-74 victory over Kenyon College Saturday in the home-opener for the Quakers at Fred Raizk. “Everyone loves playing at home, but it’s winning at home that makes it special,” WC...
WILMINGTON, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Ironton back in D-V Final 4

WAVERLY — Ty Perkins put on a two-way show, the Fighting Tigers pitched perhaps an unexpected shutout, linebacker Lincoln Barnes boldly held up the Region 19 championship trophy, and Ironton is back in familiar football Final Four territory. That’s because, in one fell swoop from frigid Friday night at...
IRONTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Prose named Trooper of the Year at Wilmington Post

WILMINGTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle L. Prose has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wilmington Post. The selection of Prose, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Wilmington Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wilmington Post chose Trooper Prose based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
WILMINGTON, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Billy Yanks: Bourbon, Burgers, And The Soul Of Hamilton.

To say that Hamilton, Ohio has undergone a renaissance over the last recent bit of time is quite an understatement. The area is flourishing with new developments and when the Cafeo Hospitality Group (You know them from Incline Public House, Press on Monmouth, and Jefferson Social at the Banks) made the decision to open a new concept there on Main Street – I knew we were in for a real treat.
HAMILTON, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Braving the cold to clean up the city

Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up the downtown (including parade routes and alleyways) area before the festivities began on Saturday. The group collected over 14 bags of litter. Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

‘Giving Tuesday’ promotion at WC to benefit student experience

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is joining organizations and higher education institutions from across the nation in observing Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, when affinity groups are encouraged to financially support their favorite non-profit entities. The college set the ambitious goal of raising $100,000 in 24 hours. All gifts will benefit...
WILMINGTON, OH
whbc.com

Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
WAVERLY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court report

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKRC

Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy/Tipp Police team to end pursuit

TROY — A pursuit of two allegedly stolen vehicles that began in northern Ohio, near Mount Cory, came to an end in Miami County Monday night with a crash of one of the vehicles and two Kentucky men being taken into custody. The chase began at mile marker 147...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, …. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. NBC4 Today pledge 112222. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. NBC Today marion crash.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

15-year-old Anderson High School student remembered

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Anderson Township community came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a teen who was killed earlier this month. Family and friends commemorated the life of 15-year-old Eli Jones, a sophomore at Anderson High School, who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month on Clough Pike.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

