50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Walmart Introducing Nationwide “Stores of the Future”Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
wnewsj.com
Quakers hold on for 82-74 win over Owls
WILMINGTON — Abdul Kanu poured in 25 points to lift the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to an 82-74 victory over Kenyon College Saturday in the home-opener for the Quakers at Fred Raizk. “Everyone loves playing at home, but it’s winning at home that makes it special,” WC...
Ironton back in D-V Final 4
WAVERLY — Ty Perkins put on a two-way show, the Fighting Tigers pitched perhaps an unexpected shutout, linebacker Lincoln Barnes boldly held up the Region 19 championship trophy, and Ironton is back in familiar football Final Four territory. That’s because, in one fell swoop from frigid Friday night at...
wnewsj.com
Prose named Trooper of the Year at Wilmington Post
WILMINGTON – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Kyle L. Prose has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Wilmington Post. The selection of Prose, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Wilmington Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wilmington Post chose Trooper Prose based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
thegnarlygnome.com
Billy Yanks: Bourbon, Burgers, And The Soul Of Hamilton.
To say that Hamilton, Ohio has undergone a renaissance over the last recent bit of time is quite an understatement. The area is flourishing with new developments and when the Cafeo Hospitality Group (You know them from Incline Public House, Press on Monmouth, and Jefferson Social at the Banks) made the decision to open a new concept there on Main Street – I knew we were in for a real treat.
Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
wnewsj.com
Braving the cold to clean up the city
Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up the downtown (including parade routes and alleyways) area before the festivities began on Saturday. The group collected over 14 bags of litter. Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up...
wnewsj.com
‘Giving Tuesday’ promotion at WC to benefit student experience
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is joining organizations and higher education institutions from across the nation in observing Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, when affinity groups are encouraged to financially support their favorite non-profit entities. The college set the ambitious goal of raising $100,000 in 24 hours. All gifts will benefit...
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
whbc.com
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court report
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites
Cincinnati renovators flipped this four-bedroom home—and it’s steps from local destinations in Madisonville. The post This Madisonville Flip Is Steps from Cincinnati Favorites appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Watch Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud conduct the OSU marching band to begin Michigan Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the first big events to kick off Michigan Week on Ohio State’s campus is when the OSU marching band comes to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and meets the football team. It’s a moment where the players get to have fun and even...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
WKRC
Oakley restaurant rebrands to Rosewood
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Oakley Square seafood restaurant is getting a new name in homage to its sister restaurant. Oakley Fish House, located at 3036 Madison Road, will be renamed Rosewood, with a reopening slated for Nov. 29, according to a news release. The new name is to align the restaurant more closely with its sister concept, Teak in Over-the-Rhine.
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy/Tipp Police team to end pursuit
TROY — A pursuit of two allegedly stolen vehicles that began in northern Ohio, near Mount Cory, came to an end in Miami County Monday night with a crash of one of the vehicles and two Kentucky men being taken into custody. The chase began at mile marker 147...
NBC4 Columbus
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, …. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. NBC4 Today pledge 112222. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. NBC Today marion crash.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
Fox 19
15-year-old Anderson High School student remembered
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Anderson Township community came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate the life of a teen who was killed earlier this month. Family and friends commemorated the life of 15-year-old Eli Jones, a sophomore at Anderson High School, who was hit and killed by a driver earlier this month on Clough Pike.
