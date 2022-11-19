ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The South Oak Cliff High School football team will have a game with Lovejoy High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

South Oak Cliff High School
Lovejoy High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 UIL Football Playoffs

Comments / 1

 

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle coach, teacher dies

Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
ARGYLE, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Plesant Grove Hawks Soar to Area Championship win

FRISCO, TEXAS-The Pleasant Grove Hawks soared to a 55-21 area championship win over the Caddo Mills Foxes at the Star in Frisco Saturday night. Pleasant Grove exploded to a 7-0 lead on the first play from scrimmage when junior running back Jaylen Boardly popped off a 75-yard touch down run. Boardley followed his blockers to daylight. Once he was in the open field, Boardley turned on the afterburners and scored.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU Leads Three Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 13 AP Poll

The Week 13 AP Poll was released on Sunday with three Big 12 teams ranked. TCU led the way at No. 4 after a stunning comeback win over Baylor on Saturday. Kansas State rolled over West Virginia to reach No. 15, while Texas re-entered the Top 25 after a huge win against Kansas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in Dallas

Two Bit Circus is opening a Dallas location at Park Lane.Carl Raw/Unsplash. The Dallas' Shops at Park Lane is welcoming Two Bit Circus to its offerings. Dallas News reports that Two Bit Circus is being described as a micro-amusement park filled with virtual reality, arcade games and interactive story rooms. The micro-amusement park covers a 35,000-square-foot space on the second level of the shopping center. Two Bit Circus President Kim Schaefer told Dallas News:
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
MANSFIELD, TX
fox4news.com

Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school

DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded

On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
