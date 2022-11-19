ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Centralia, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Centralia.

The Sedro-Woolley High School football team will have a game with W.F. West High School on November 19, 2022, 12:45:00.

Sedro-Woolley High School
W.F. West High School
November 19, 2022
12:45:00
2022 WIAA Football Quarterfinal

The Sedro-Woolley High School football team will have a game with W.F. West High School on November 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Sedro-Woolley High School
W.F. West High School
November 19, 2022
13:00:00
2022 WIAA Football Playoffs

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Deputies: 'All clear' after threat investigation at Rochester High School

ROCHESTER, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a threat at Rochester High School in Thurston County on Tuesday morning. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement is clearing the school. The Rochester School District said the school was placed lockdown and messages have been sent to parents. By 9:30 a.m.,...
ROCHESTER, WA
GraysHarborTalk

Flower Shop in Aberdeen: Harbor Blooms

When you plan your next event be sure to check out Harbor Blooms in Aberdeen. They offer arrangements for everyday needs, weddings, special occasions and more. Harbor Blooms is a locally owned family business. Mainly serving Grays Harbor County, they also occasionally serve and deliver to Pacific, Mason and Thurston counties.
ABERDEEN, WA
q13fox.com

WSP cancels Silver Alert for missing Pacific County man

PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a Pacific County man who was considered at-risk. According to the WSP, 78-year-old Robert K. Knieriem was initially reported missing by the South Bend Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities said he was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the Adna, Washington area.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
gograysharbor.com

Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Dry November Leads to Out of Season Fires in Western Washington

For all the brouhaha over the return of the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest, this November has been unseasonably dry in Western Washington, and the region is feeling the effects. Dry east winds drove an "uncommon amount" of fires late in the week that personnel with the Washington State...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

False Report of Active Shooter at Rochester High School on Tuesday Is Under Investigation

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a false report of an active shooter at Rochester High School that locked down the school Tuesday morning. The 911 call reporting the active shooter came in at 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and was the only call dispatch received on an alleged incident at the school, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
Occupational Health Safety

Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA
KXRO.com

Chinook Complex fire grows in size over weekend

The Department of Natural Resources shared an update regarding the ongoing fires in the county. The Chinook and Brix Fires make up the Chinook Complex in Pacific County. The fires are burning in logging slash, steep previously harvest slopes, as well as in young timber stands and small pockets of mature timber on private land.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Social worker reports on-the-job attack in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A social worker with Department of Children, Youth, and Families or DCYF says she is recovering from an attack that was carried out by a foster youth in Puyallup last week. Her family says what happened is not a fluke, but instead part of a systemic...
PUYALLUP, WA
KATU.com

Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
RAINIER, OR
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy