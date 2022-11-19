ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Dodgers expected to pursue Aaron Judge, challenge New York Yankees

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FC4Z6_0jGPMZxU00

Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is the top MLB free agent in 2022-’23 with the New York Yankees making a strong push to re-sign him . While the Yankees are favored to land him, that could now be in doubt with the Los Angeles Dodgers entering the mix.

Los Angeles finished the 2022 season with the second-highest payroll in MLB, per Sptorac , spending $280.58 million on their roster. It will result in the franchise paying a record-setting luxury tax bill coming off a year when they lost in the National League Division Series.

Having only won a single World Series championship in the last decade, despite reaching the World Series three times, the Dodgers are making changes this offseason. Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger is being non-tendered and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is likely departing this winter.

Also Read:
MLB free agent tracker: Checking in on where Aaron Judge and others land

With Bellinger set to be released, freeing up a projected $18 million in payroll, Los Angeles will shift its approach to free agency. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network , the Dodgers have now emerged as a potential landing spot for Judge. Furthermore, per Jon Heyman , MLB executives believe the Dodgers are preparing to make a strong run that would challenge the Yankees.

Why the Dodgers can afford to sign Aaron Judge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwEI1_0jGPMZxU00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles has cleared more than $100 million off its books from the 2022 season, per Bill Plunkett . It’s the result of several moves already made and intentions the front office intends to follow through on this winter.

  • Aaron Judge stats (2022): .311/.425/.686, 62 home runs, 131 RBI, 1.111 OPS

David Price ($16 million), Craig Kimbrel ($16 million), Justin Turner ($16 million team option), Andrew Heaney ($8.5 million), Trea Turner ($21 million) and Bellinger ($18 million) are all poised to be off the payroll. While the return of Clayton Kershaw will take away some of the club’s payroll flexibility, it is still in a strong position to make a run at Judge.

Related: MLB free agency rumors

While Judge grew up a San Francisco Giants fan in Sacramento, multiple reports have made it clear he is open to returning home to California. The Dodgers are also a more viable contender than San Francsico, addressing another top priority for Judge as he evaluates where he will sign.

Also Read:
San Francisco Giants reportedly no longer see Aaron Judge as top priority

The sudden involvement of the Dodgers could also make things more difficult for the Yankees. Facing an investigation for alleged collusion to suppress Judge’s free-agent value, New York could now face a legitimate bidding war for his services.

Considering the Dodgers’ willingness to spend and their need in the outfield, there is a realistic chance that Judge heads to Los Angeles. He could join a lineup with Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Max Muncy, forming the best lineup in baseball.

Pairing Judge with multiple MVP candidates and an elite rotation would make the Dodgers the World Series favorite in 2023. Los Angeles also boasts the farm system to either acquire a viable starting pitcher or it can call up young talent to provide affordable depth.

Also Read:

Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, longest home runs in 2022

Now that the Dodgers are set to be heavily involved, the Yankees will face the decision of either making Judge the highest-paid MLB player or losing him to another World Series contender.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB rumors: Surprise team emerges in Trea Turner chase

MLB rumors now link free agent Trea Turner to a surprising team — the Seattle Mariners. Trea Turner is one of this offseason’s biggest free agents. He is in a free agent class of shortstops with plenty of talent yet he seems to stand out more than the others thanks to how many different things he can do so well. MLB rumors about where he could land include many of the usual suspects we expect to spend big. What about those surprise clubs?
SEATTLE, WA
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed

According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
FanSided

MLB rumors: New team challenges Cubs, Dodgers for Cody Bellinger

The Cody Bellinger chase is heating up after he was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Toronto Blue Jays could be a formidable suitor for Bellinger. Cody Bellinger isn’t the same player who won the 2019 NL MVP. In fact, he’s taken a significant step back since then. His production has taken a hit, primarily due to injuries but also a hitch in his swing. A change of scenery could do the former MVP some good.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century. Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason, for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class. "The Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest

Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner

The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner,  (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy