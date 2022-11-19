Decatur, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Dr. Amy Dixon, a long-standing and leading member of the Carmi-White County school district, is on the move. She’ll wrap her tenure with Unit 5 at the end of the year and will succeed interim Superintendent at Harrisburg Unit 3, Scott Dewar on January 1st. Dixon has seen no shortage of accolades over her career. Among the most recent, she was named President of the Illinois Principles Association for 2020-2021 and Educator of the Year by the Carmi Kiwanis Club in May of this year. Dixon will officially announce and offer her resignation at the November School Board meeting tonight.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO