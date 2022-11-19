ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man found dead at Rudy Garcia Park

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
One man was found dead at Rudy Garcia Park but details are limited, according to Tucson Police Department (TPD).

Before 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, Operations Divisions South officers received calls about shots fired on South Nogales Highway.

Once on location, officers found a man who was immediately pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no word on any suspects.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

