WCVB
WCVB to Air “Holiday Lights” Annual Tree Lighting Program on December 1st at 7PM
BOSTON, MA— November 22, 2022 – Get ready to kick off the holiday season with “Holiday Lights,” WCVB Channel 5’s award-winning broadcast of the City of Boston’s official tree-lighting. The star-studded, action-packed show will be televised live from the Boston Common on Thursday, December 1st from 7-8 PM and will stream live on the WCVB app and wcvb.com, as well as live and on demand on Very Local Boston. The show will be hosted by Chronicle co-anchors Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour.
WCVB
Boston doctor discusses potential post-Thanksgiving surge in flu cases
BOSTON — The level of flu activity is now very high or high in more than two dozen states, but it remains low in Massachusetts. However, only about a third of people in the state are vaccinated for influenza.
WCVB
Boston film critic Ty Burr shares his picks for must-see movies this winter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston film critic Ty Burr can be found atTy Burr’s Watch List. The subscription-based site allows users to get Burr’s thoughts on releases from Hollywood and multiple streaming platforms. We asked Burr to preview some of the most interesting upcoming theatrical releases and here’s what he chose:
WCVB
Several people remain hospitalized after SUV barrels into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — Several people who were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, killing one person, remained hospitalized Tuesday. South Shore Hospital received and treated a total of 18 patients on Monday, and 10 patients were discharged by 11 a.m. Tuesday,...
WCVB
Woman bites employee, vandalizes Dorchester restaurant, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a woman they say assaulted an employee and vandalized a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant at 491 Blue Hill Ave. at about 6 p.m.
WCVB
The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
WCVB
Boston's official Christmas tree arrives in Massachusetts from Canada
BILLERICA, Mass. — This year's official Christmas tree for the city of Boston, an annual gift from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, has arrived in Massachusetts. The "Tree for Boston" departed Halifax Sunday morning and arrived in Bangor, Maine, Sunday night. The tree then left Bangor Monday morning...
WCVB
Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island
NEEDHAM, Mass. — National Geographic in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations is raising awareness through the presentation of “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island”. Nziga Blake, Race and Culture Executive Producer at the ABC Owned Television Stations explains the focus of the streaming presentation.
WCVB
Upcoming events in Boston kick-start the holiday season
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Winter brings several great opportunities to enjoy art and music including:. Snowflake Crossing/BID is a collection of lights and musical events near Downtown Crossing. The Art of the Brick is a collection of Lego art created by Nathan Sawaya. Solstice: Reflections on Winter Light is a...
WCVB
Domesticated pet turkey looking for new home at Animal Rescue League
BOSTON — An unusual – but seasonally appropriate – pet is looking for a new home at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Kate, a 1-year-old domesticated turkey, was surrendered to the ARL because her family was moving. The ARL said the white bird was bred to...
WCVB
Boston Common Frog Pond opens for ice skating
BOSTON — The Boston Common Frog Pond opens for the winter season for ice skating on Monday,. Consistently rated one of the top places for ice skating in the country, the Boston Common Frog Pond is located in the oldest park in the U.S. and is one of the most popular “things to do” in Boston during the winter.
WCVB
Community center in Boston opens vaccination, testing site ahead of Thanksgiving
BOSTON — A community center in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and testing, as well as free flu shots, in the leadup to Thanksgiving and the start of winter. The Boston Public Health Commission and CIC Health opened the vaccination and testing site at the Lena...
WCVB
19-year-old Mass. woman never returned home from hike in NH mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WCVB
Motorcycle officer seriously injured in crash with sedan in Walpole, Massachusetts
WALPOLE, Mass. — A police officer was seriously injured Monday when his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a sedan in Walpole, Massachusetts, according to police. The crash happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Spring streets. The officer sustained significant injuries and was...
WCVB
Expert shares what clues could be found in deadly Apple store crash investigation in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Investigators in Massachusetts are working to determine exactly how an SUV crashed through the front of the Apple store in Hingham, killing a construction worker and injuring 20 others. Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was arrested after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at...
WCVB
Vigil held for Brandeis University student killed in bus crash that injured 30 others
WALTHAM, Mass. — Hundreds of people attended a vigil that was held Monday night in honor of a Brandeis University student who was killed and dozens of other people who were injured in a shuttle bus crash over the weekend. The vigil, hosted by the university's Center for Spiritual...
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
WCVB
Police search for driver who fled scene of deadly pedestrian crash in Brockton, Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police troopers and Brockton police officers are asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Brockton. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the crash happened at about 10 p.m....
WCVB
Amazon Distribution Station in Norwood gearing up for busy holiday season
NORWOOD, Mass. — Amazon’s Distribution Station in Norwood, Massachusetts, is often described as the last mile of the delivery process. On average, 30,000 packages move in and out of the facility every day, but during the holiday season, that number can balloon to 57,000. They’re gearing up for...
WCVB
How did Hingham Apple store crash happen? Prosecutors describe what suspect told them
Bradley Rein was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the Hingham, Massachusetts Apple store. Prosecutors detailed in court Tuesday what he told authorities hours after the fatal crash that left 20 others hurt.
