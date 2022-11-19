ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, CO

Eaton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

The Montezuma-Cortez High School football team will have a game with Eaton High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

Montezuma-Cortez High School
Eaton High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 CHSAA Football Playoffs

Community Policy