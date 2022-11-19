ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Seattle.

The Stanwood High School football team will have a game with O'Dea High School on November 19, 2022, 12:50:00.

Stanwood High School
O'Dea High School
November 19, 2022
12:50:00
2022 Football Quarterfinal

The Ferndale High School football team will have a game with Eastside Catholic School on November 19, 2022, 15:50:00.

Ferndale High School
Eastside Catholic School
November 19, 2022
15:50:00
2022 Football Quarterfinal

