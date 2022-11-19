Moses Lake, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moses Lake.
The Naselle High School football team will have a game with Odessa High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Naselle High School
Odessa High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 WIAA Football Playoffs
The Toledo High School football team will have a game with Jenkins Junior/Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Toledo High School
Jenkins Junior/Senior High School
November 19, 2022
15:00:00
2022 WIAA Football Playoffs
Comments / 0