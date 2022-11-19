Parker, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Parker.
The Frederick High School football team will have a game with Lutheran High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Frederick High School
Lutheran High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 CHSAA Football Quarterfinal
The Erie High School football team will have a game with Ponderosa High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Erie High School
Ponderosa High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 CHSAA Football Playoffs
