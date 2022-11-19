Crystal Lake, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Crystal Lake.
The St. Ignatius College Prep football team will have a game with Prairie Ridge High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
St. Ignatius College Prep
Prairie Ridge High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 IHSA 6A Football Semifinal
