ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Crystal Lake.

The St. Ignatius College Prep football team will have a game with Prairie Ridge High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

St. Ignatius College Prep
Prairie Ridge High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 IHSA 6A Football Semifinal

The St. Ignatius College Prep football team will have a game with Prairie Ridge High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.

St. Ignatius College Prep
Prairie Ridge High School
November 19, 2022
12:00:00
2022 IHSA Football Semifinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Five Local Football Teams Playing for a State Title

Six west suburban football teams won their match-ups over the weekend and have earned the right to play for a state title this weekend at the University of Illinois!. In Class 3A, perennial powerhouse IC Catholic in Elmhurst defeated Byron 35-0 and will take on Williamsville Friday afternoon. IC Catholic will be playing for their 4th state title in the past five years and their sixth state championship overall.
ELMHURST, IL
wjol.com

Diocese of Joliet Announced Restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport

The Diocese of Joliet has announced a restructuring of Catholic Schools in Lockport. St. Dennis Catholic School and St. Joseph Catholic School, both located in Lockport, were placed in the urgent phase due to the following trends over several years: the combined enrollment of both schools has remained mostly static or declined; overall structural maintenance needs have increased in both frequency and cost; and staffing needs have struggled to be met amid an unrelenting nationwide educator shortage.
LOCKPORT, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Local high schools rated ‘commendable’ by state

Neither Riverside-Brookfield High School nor Lyons Township High School ranked in the top 10 percent of public high schools in Illinois on the latest Illinois School Report card released last month by the Illinois State Board of Education. Both schools missed out on the coveted “exemplary” rating that goes to...
100fmrockford.com

Lino’s expands into Loves Park with unique curbside restaurant

LOVES PARK — The look of Lino’s second location is a departure from the grand decor of its original Rockford restaurant, which famously features a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa inside. But inside the 53-foot-long red shipping container on Riverside Boulevard is the same “secret sauce”—...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
multihousingnews.com

JVM Realty Acquires Property in Chicago Suburb

Fiduciary Real Estate Development was the previous owner of the firm’s latest Midwest acquisition, which is 45 minutes from downtown Chicago. JVM Realty Corp. has expanded its multifamily portfolio in suburban Chicago with the acquisition of a recently built community in Romeoville, Ill. JVM acquired Seasons at Romeoville from Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. for an undisclosed price. The seller was represented by JLL’s Wick Kirby, Amanda Friant and Kevin Girard.
CHICAGO, IL
wgtd.org

Walworth County: Lake Lawn Completes a $1.5 Million Renovation

(WGTD)---An old-line Lake Geneva area resort is celebrating a $1.5 million facelift. Lake Lawn Resort on Delavan Lake remodeled its main dining room and lounge, now called "1878 on the Lake." The name is a tribute to the resort's history, which opened as a 50-person boarding house in 1878. The...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential

Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
WHITEWATER, WI
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside declares local home ‘chronic nuisance’

The village of Riverside has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order a local homeowner to remedy a host of health safety, fire safety and building code violations at his property or face fines of $75,000 or more and penalties including vacating the premises or demolishing the residence. The...
RIVERSIDE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Elgin man killed in Kane County crash

An Elgin man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Plank Road, south of Pingree Grove in Kane County. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified the man who died as 22-year-old Harvey S. Barrios, of Elgin. Police say Barrios was attempting to pass a vehicle while he was eastbound on Plank Road when his vehicle hit a westbound vehicle head-on. Barrios was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, A Broadview Classic

The lunch crowd at Sawa’s builds quickly on a Tuesday morning. | Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats. Sunday, November 20, 2022 || By Melissa Elsmo/Oak Park Eats || @maywoodnews. Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels.
BROADVIEW, IL
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy