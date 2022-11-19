“Less than desirable qualifications “….this is and has always been police depts main flaw… they say desperate times call for desperate measures. But quality is always better then quantity. Especially when it comes to policing. When they hire officers that pass everything else and tank the psychological evaluation they are almost assuredly hiring their next potential law suit or wrongful death claim. There are great officers out there…ones that truly want to make their community a better and safer place to live and work. And they get the shaft because of the ones that get hired that have something to prove. Like the ones for example… that got picked on in high school and now they have a badge and a gun to make them feel superior. A lot of people are not going to like my comment, but I’m just saying what most of us are thinking.
hey Paul. people are sick of corrupt cops. and your dept is no exception. get rid of those you know abused their power.....
The main reason that I don’t want to be a cop. Is that I’d have to hang out with cops all day. They act like it’s a crazy dangerous job and it’s not even in the top 10 most dangerous jobs according to OSHA. Do you know what is? Delivery driver. Being a delivery driver is more dangerous than being a cop. Being a cop is just as dangerous as maintenance man.
