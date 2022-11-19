ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIF North Coast Section high school football scores: NCS playoff brackets, live updates (11/18/22)

By SBLive Sports
The 2022 CIF North Coast Section high school football playoffs continue on Friday (November 18) with semifinals games across the Northern California Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the Division I/Open bracket , De La Salle faces Pittsburg in one semifinal and Clayton Valley Charter plays Liberty (Brentwood) in the other semifinal. You can follow all of the action on SBLive Sports, including live game updates, scores, updated brackets, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more.

SBLive Sports is a digital content partner of the CIF and has all of the NCS football playoff brackets:

CIF NORTH COAST SECTION FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CIF NORTH COAST SECTION FOOTBALL BRACKETS

