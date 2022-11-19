ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Durham police and fire departments not meeting goals

First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

'He was just cut out to be a broadcast meteorologist': NC State professor remembers former student killed in WBTV helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims of the WBTV helicopter crash in Charlotte has direct ties to the Triangle. Jason Myers earned his bachelor of science in meteorology with a communication concentration from North Carolina State University. After graduating, Myers worked as a weather observer at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, giving weather updates to the control tower.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude

Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

